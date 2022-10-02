"My parents suffered a lot just to be able to eat, that gives you perspective" - Novak Djokovic on where he gets his 'humble' and 'positive' attitude from

Novak Djokovic is known for his extraordinary mental strength, something that has helped establish him as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

The Serb's childhood coincided with the Yugoslav Wars, which helped shape his attitude and mentality.

Speaking in a post-match press conference at the Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic said that his mental strength had a lot to do with the environment in which he grew up. He also credited his parents for enabling him to play tennis even though it wasn't cheap.

I think it has a lot to do with the environment I grew up in. As I have told before, I grew up in the 90's in Serbia, with wars, sanctions and difficult times to live. My parents suffered a lot just to be able to eat. I have been lucky to belong to this sport, which is not cheap. I fell in love with tennis and my parents helped me, even though it was extremely difficult for them,"Djokovic was quoted as saying by Punto de Break.

"It comes from appreciating life and these kinds of circumstances, knowing what it feels like to have nothing and then have so much in life. That gives you perspective to respect everything that comes with a more positive and humble attitude. It's not always something that helps me, but it makes it prevail when I use it," he added.

Novak Djokovic has reached the final of the Tel Aviv Open

Novak Djokovic will play the Tel Aviv Open final on Sunday

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the final of the Tel Aviv Open by beating Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6(3). He hasn't dropped a set throughout the tournament.

Djokovic will face Marin Cilic in the final on Sunday. Cilic reached his first final of 2022 by beating Constant Lestienne in straight sets.

Djokovic and Cilic will lock horns for the 21st time, with the Serb leading 18-2 in the head-to-head. Their last meeting came in the Davis Cup semifinals last year, with the Serb winning 6-4, 6-2.

Victory for Djokovic will see him win his third title of the season while Cilic is gunning for his first trophy of the year.

Following the Tel Aviv Open, both players will travel to Kazakhstan for the Astana Open. Djokovic will face Cristian Garin in the first round while Cilic will lock horns with Mikhail Kukushkin.

