"My wedding gift to him" - Sloane Stephens shows off her and husband Jozy Altidore's matching Rolex watches, shares meaning behind special engraving

Sloane Stephens has shared a glimpse of her and husband Jozy Altidore's matching Rolex watches, adorned with a special engraving.

Following her third-round exit from the Charleston Open, Stephens is set to continue her claycourt season at the 2024 Open de Rouen. Entering the WTA 250 event as the sixth seed, the 31-year-old will kick off her campaign against fellow American Peyton Stearns.

While making the trip to France for the tournament, the former World No. 3 engaged with her fans on social media in a Q&A session. One fan took the opportunity to ask whether the American coordinated her outfits with her husband, Jozy Altidore.

In response, Sloane Stephens shared a glimpse of their matching Rolex watches, disclosing that it had been her wedding gift to him. She also opened up about the special engraving on their luxury watches, divulging that they were inscribed with their wedding date.

"Yes! we have matching @rolex watches. My wedding gift to him (I got us something matching 😂😂) They're both engraved with out wedding date inside ❤️," she posted on her Instagram story.

Sloane Stephens' Instagram story

In a previous Q&A session, the American also shared that she enjoyed the same taste in fashion as her husband, frequently choosing to wear his clothes over her own.

"Ah, Thank you! I do, I totally believe in wearing your clothes out. I also wear a ton of my husbands stuff lololol. This is his jacket!! I love a good high/low look with a fancy bag or shoe," she said.

Stephens tied the knot with professional soccer player Jozy Altidore on January 1, 2022, at the St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami Beach, Florida. The former World No. 3 has since embraced the role of stepmother for Altidore's son, Cameron, from a previous relationship.

Sloane Stephens gushes over "perfect" husband Jozy Altidore and "amazing" stepson Cameron

Sloane Stephens with her husband Jozy Altidore

During the same Q&A session, Sloane Stephens responded to a fan inquiring about her stepson Cameron, sharing that he was doing well and affectionately referring to him as her "little angel."

"Amazing. My little angel," she posted on her Instagram story.

The former US Open champion also offered a peek into her video call with Jozy Altidore and Cameron, hailing Altidore as "perfect" and gushing over her stepson.

"Lol he is perfect. Totally in his element. Cam makes everything better," she posted.

Stephens' Instagram stories

Earlier in March, Stephens also commemorated National Son's Day by sharing an adorable picture with Cameron, showcasing her touching bond with her stepson.