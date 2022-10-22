Create

"My wife allowed me to be me, which I think is important in a relationship" - John McEnroe on his relationship with wife Patty Smyth

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Oct 22, 2022 03:11 PM IST
John McEnroe with his wife Patty Smyth
John McEnroe with his wife Patty Smyth

Tennis legend John McEnroe has heaped praise on his current wife, Patty Smyth.

After coming out of a contentious marriage, John McEnroe wed Patty Smyth in 1997. The 63-year-old is happily married and frequently attributes his professional success to his wife.

In a discussion on The Empire Film Podcast, the seven-time Grand Slam champion praised his wife's virtues. He stated that she encouraged him to be who he was, which is important in a relationship.

"My present wife, who I have been with almost 28 years, finally I feel like allowed me to be me, which I think is important in a relationship. If you can have that, you feel like it's already a success," McEnroe said.

John McEnroe's documentary 'McEnroe' was released back in September. It follows the American as he finally shares his perspective on his legendary career.

"It's not like I was going out and saying to anyone that was interested, 'Hey, I am doing a documentary, is anyone interested?'. I mean fortunately there were people coming out my way and they thought it would be a good idea cause I was like willing to look back what happened 40 years ago again, I felt like it was important to show the journey to where I have got to," McEnroe said.
"You know that was as important to me so that I would be willing to start to look back and hopefully I have learned from the mistakes and and learned to appreciate things more," he added.

"It doesn’t happen that often in a relationship for whatever reasons, but that’s the key to success" - John McEnroe

Louis Armstrong Stadium Dedication Ceremony
Louis Armstrong Stadium Dedication Ceremony

John McEnroe lauded his wife in a July interview with The Sun Showbiz. He said that his wife's support allowed him to flourish, even though this rarely occurs in a relationship.

"I ended up meeting my wife patty, now my present wife, and she did something that I think was all you could ask of a partner is allowing that person to flourish and be the person he wants to be like be himself. She let me be me and I think it doesn’t happen that often in a relationship for whatever reasons. But that’s the key to success in a way," McEnroe said.

Here’s what he said about being honest in life:

"I believe that I try to be honest in life. When I do commentary, it’s obviously a different form of honesty. I mean, you talking about… you are being the backseat driver."

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
