"Nadal is a cheat, plain and simple; he's been using this tactic for a while now, and it sucks" - Novak Djokovic fans criticize Spaniard for dramatizing injury concerns in Wimbledon QF win

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a remarkable comeback victory, beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in five sets.

The match was not without drama, as the Mallorcan was close to retiring at one point with an abdominal injury. Despite pleas from his family to call it quits, the Spaniard hung in there to prevail over the American and received high praise from his fans for the valiant display.

Grand Rafa @grand_rafa22 Watching Nadal, endless fun and endless lessons, even as he is in pain, he continues to fight and never give up. He lived a long part of his life and injury accompanies him,but the man of grand , It is easy to be an athlete, but it is a miracle to join Rafa's exceptional list. Watching Nadal, endless fun and endless lessons, even as he is in pain, he continues to fight and never give up. He lived a long part of his life and injury accompanies him,but the man of grand , It is easy to be an athlete, but it is a miracle to join Rafa's exceptional list. https://t.co/OlayPcC1DC

Novak Djokovic fans, however, seem to have read the situation completely differently. They flocked to social media with messages of condemnation against the 22-time Grand Slam champion, remarking that they were tired of him repeatedly using "fake" injury concerns to create doubt in the minds of his opponents.

Although Fritz himself confirmed during his press conference that he saw the 36-year-old struggle during the match, the Serb's fans were of the opinion that the World No. 4 brought up his issues only because he realized he was losing.

A major argument brought up by users on Twitter was that the former World No. 1 used it as a strategy to invalidate his opponent's victory, since even if they won, it meant they only beat an injured Nadal. If he won, however, it meant the 22-time Grand Slam champion beat them even in his depleted state -- a win-win situation for him regardless of the outcome.

"Nadal is a cheat. Plain and simple. Fritz had the first set in the bag, and all the momentum in the second set, Rafa saw that, faked an injury, went off court, which sucked Fritz's momentum dry. He's been using this tactic for a while now, and it sucks man," one fan tweeted.

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ Nadal is a cheat. Plain and simple.



Fritz had the first set in the bag, and all the momentum in the second set, Rafa saw that, faked an injury, went off court, which sucked Fritz's momentum dry.



He's been using this tactics for a while now, and it sucks man Nadal is a cheat. Plain and simple.Fritz had the first set in the bag, and all the momentum in the second set, Rafa saw that, faked an injury, went off court, which sucked Fritz's momentum dry.He's been using this tactics for a while now, and it sucks man

ueberflieger @ueberfliegernet @theafriyie_ Unfortunately the unfairness will psychologically destroy Fritz as it did Shapovalov recently, giving Nadal the upper hand again. @theafriyie_ Unfortunately the unfairness will psychologically destroy Fritz as it did Shapovalov recently, giving Nadal the upper hand again.

Wolfy @BigBadWolfWolfy



Talking about injury...



#fake @ozmo_sasa Injured Nadal with broken rib, dying foot and abdominal muscle problem was running better and faster after 4 hours of play then in the begining of match.Talking about injury... @ozmo_sasa Injured Nadal with broken rib, dying foot and abdominal muscle problem was running better and faster after 4 hours of play then in the begining of match. Talking about injury...#fake

"That’s why I will never cheer for Rafa. He is a warrior yes, but he is using his “injuries “too much now , kind of boring,magic dr, magic medication . Come on, I wonder who will put a stop to all this nonsense. It takes the beauty of the sport," another account posted.

Delia Hijar Medoza @deliahijar @ozmo_sasa That’s why I will never cheer for Nadal,he is warrior yes, but he is using his “injuries “too much now , kind of boring,magic dr, magic medication . Come on, I wonder who will put a stop to all this nonsense. It takes the beauty of the sport @ozmo_sasa That’s why I will never cheer for Nadal,he is warrior yes, but he is using his “injuries “too much now , kind of boring,magic dr, magic medication . Come on, I wonder who will put a stop to all this nonsense. It takes the beauty of the sport 👎

AmeliaS @AmethystShining



That should make you all think twice. @ozmo_sasa Um, Nadal is only ever visibly injured these days when an opponent is up a break or wins a set off him.That should make you all think twice. @ozmo_sasa Um, Nadal is only ever visibly injured these days when an opponent is up a break or wins a set off him.That should make you all think twice.

"Fritz will (rightfully) receive a lot of criticism for the way he handled this match, but the moment Nadal injury became a factor, the stakes have risen enormously for Fritz and he just couldn't handle it... If he won - Rafa was injured. If he lost - he lost to an injured Rafa," one user wrote.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Fritz will (rightfully) receive a lot of criticism for the way he handled this match, but the moment Nadal injury became a factor, the stakes have risen enormously for Fritz and he just couldn't handle it... If he won - Nadal was injured. If he lost - he lost to injured Nadal. Fritz will (rightfully) receive a lot of criticism for the way he handled this match, but the moment Nadal injury became a factor, the stakes have risen enormously for Fritz and he just couldn't handle it... If he won - Nadal was injured. If he lost - he lost to injured Nadal.

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ This from Nadal is bullcrap!



Whenever his opponent is winning and has all the momentum he comes up with this whole injury shlit. This from Nadal is bullcrap!Whenever his opponent is winning and has all the momentum he comes up with this whole injury shlit.

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ I know for a fact that Kyrgios will NOT let Rafa get away with his gamesmanship.



He's gonna put Rafa in his place should he try any fraudulent tactics.



I cannot wait for this match. I know for a fact that Kyrgios will NOT let Rafa get away with his gamesmanship.He's gonna put Rafa in his place should he try any fraudulent tactics.I cannot wait for this match.

"The players should unite and protest against Rafa and his fake injuries. This has gone too far," another fan tweeted.

Novak Goat 🍓 @novak_goat @marioboc17 The players should unite and protest against Nadal and his fake injuries. This has gone too far. @marioboc17 The players should unite and protest against Nadal and his fake injuries. This has gone too far.

Double Fault 🎾 @DoubleFaultBets @josemorgado Tennis media does love to make bigger deals about injuries that they are sometimes. Remember everyone freaking out about Fritz’ ankle before the Indian Wells final then he won and Nadal turned out to be hurting more than Fritz @josemorgado Tennis media does love to make bigger deals about injuries that they are sometimes. Remember everyone freaking out about Fritz’ ankle before the Indian Wells final then he won and Nadal turned out to be hurting more than Fritz

Afriyie 🐺 @theafriyie_ Nadal always gets away with everything bad because tennis journalists (who aren't even proper journalists, they are just fanboys and fangirls) never call him out on anything, no matter how big or small. Nadal always gets away with everything bad because tennis journalists (who aren't even proper journalists, they are just fanboys and fangirls) never call him out on anything, no matter how big or small.

Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals at Wimbledon

Following his victory over Taylor Fritz, Rafael Nadal will face off against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Australian beat Cristian Garin in straight sets in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

José Morgado @josemorgado



Improves to 12-2 on grass in 2022, a surface where he said he was top 5 in the world.



He is at least top 4 in the biggest grass event. 27yo Nick Kyrgios beats Cristian Garín 6-4 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the first Grand Slam semifinals of his career at #Wimbledon Improves to 12-2 on grass in 2022, a surface where he said he was top 5 in the world.He is at least top 4 in the biggest grass event. 27yo Nick Kyrgios beats Cristian Garín 6-4 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach the first Grand Slam semifinals of his career at #Wimbledon.Improves to 12-2 on grass in 2022, a surface where he said he was top 5 in the world.He is at least top 4 in the biggest grass event. https://t.co/9wJKTxNlUd

The World No. 4 leads the head-to-head 6-3 against the 27-year-old and has won four of their last five encounters. A victory on Friday would pit him against either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the summit clash, where he will attempt to win his third title at SW19.

