"Nadal is a cheat, plain and simple; he's been using this tactic for a while now, and it sucks" - Novak Djokovic fans criticize Spaniard for dramatizing injury concerns in Wimbledon QF win

Rafael Nadal booked his place in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships with a remarkable comeback victory, beating Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) in five sets.
The match was not without drama, as the Mallorcan was close to retiring at one point with an abdominal injury. Despite pleas from his family to call it quits, the Spaniard hung in there to prevail over the American and received high praise from his fans for the valiant display.
Novak Djokovic fans, however, seem to have read the situation completely differently. They flocked to social media with messages of condemnation against the 22-time Grand Slam champion, remarking that they were tired of him repeatedly using "fake" injury concerns to create doubt in the minds of his opponents.
Although Fritz himself confirmed during his press conference that he saw the 36-year-old struggle during the match, the Serb's fans were of the opinion that the World No. 4 brought up his issues only because he realized he was losing.
A major argument brought up by users on Twitter was that the former World No. 1 used it as a strategy to invalidate his opponent's victory, since even if they won, it meant they only beat an injured Nadal. If he won, however, it meant the 22-time Grand Slam champion beat them even in his depleted state -- a win-win situation for him regardless of the outcome.
"Nadal is a cheat. Plain and simple. Fritz had the first set in the bag, and all the momentum in the second set, Rafa saw that, faked an injury, went off court, which sucked Fritz's momentum dry. He's been using this tactic for a while now, and it sucks man," one fan tweeted.
"That’s why I will never cheer for Rafa. He is a warrior yes, but he is using his “injuries “too much now , kind of boring,magic dr, magic medication . Come on, I wonder who will put a stop to all this nonsense. It takes the beauty of the sport," another account posted.
"Fritz will (rightfully) receive a lot of criticism for the way he handled this match, but the moment Nadal injury became a factor, the stakes have risen enormously for Fritz and he just couldn't handle it... If he won - Rafa was injured. If he lost - he lost to an injured Rafa," one user wrote.
"The players should unite and protest against Rafa and his fake injuries. This has gone too far," another fan tweeted.
Rafael Nadal takes on Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals at Wimbledon
Following his victory over Taylor Fritz, Rafael Nadal will face off against Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The Australian beat Cristian Garin in straight sets in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with the 22-time Grand Slam champion.
The World No. 4 leads the head-to-head 6-3 against the 27-year-old and has won four of their last five encounters. A victory on Friday would pit him against either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie in the summit clash, where he will attempt to win his third title at SW19.