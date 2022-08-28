"Nadal & Federer are the reasons she is earning all the big bucks, show a bit more respect towards them" - Fans rebuke Naomi Osaka for comparing Serena Williams to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in GOAT debate

Naomi Osaka believes Serena Williams is the greatest player in tennis history and the American legend will occupy that position for a long time to come. Osaka recognized Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time GOAT debate but believes that Williams is 'the' GOAT across tours, drawing mixed reactions from the tennis fan community.

Osaka is one of the competitors in the US Open women's singles draw for Serena Williams, who will bid farewell to tennis after the upcoming Grand Slam tournament. The Japanese player, among other young tennis stars, has always idolized Williams and recently spoke about the 23-time Grand Slam champion's influence on the sport as a whole.

"I honestly think that she's, like, the biggest force in the sport," Osaka said in a press conference at the US Open. "That's not intentionally trying to, like, make Federer or Nadal smaller. I just think she's the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport. It's just really an honor just to watch her play. She's giving us a chance to, like, watch her more."

The four-time Grand Slam champion's comments drew a varied range of opinions from fans. Some emphatically agreed with Osaka for terming Williams as the 'ultimate GOAT' while others opined that the likes of Nadal, Federer, and Novak Djokovic, aka the Big 3 of men's tennis, lead the GOAT debate.

"Nadal & Federer are the reasons she is earning all the big bucks. Show a bit more respect towards them," read a tweet on the same.

Rafa¹⁴Nadal²²Goat🐐👑 @ajay_rafa Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Nadal & Federer are the reasons she is earning all the big bucks. Show a bit more respect towards them. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Nadal & Federer are the reasons she is earning all the big bucks. Show a bit more respect towards them. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Bea Contreras @beaalejandra 🥹 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Lol there is not such a thing as the big 3 for Naomi lol Lol there is not such a thing as the big 3 for Naomi lol 💕🥹 twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Meanwhile, another fan expressed that Serena Williams has contributed more to the sport than any other player, echoing Osaka's sentiment.

"Everyone knows her, she’s done more for the sport (outside) then the BIG 3 together. When will people realise that? It’s not about being ‘better’ or beating Nadal or Federer in a match," read another tweet.

Ramon @ramonjonath @gigicat7_ Everyone knows her, she’s done more for the sport (outside) then the BIG 3 together. When will people realise that? It’s not about being ‘better’ or beating Nadal or Federer in a match. @gigicat7_ Everyone knows her, she’s done more for the sport (outside) then the BIG 3 together. When will people realise that? It’s not about being ‘better’ or beating Nadal or Federer in a match.

Here are a few more reactions to Naomi Osaka's comments on Serena Williams:

wally west ⚡️ @zaidyyy_ Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." I love Serena but this is a joke twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… I love Serena but this is a joke twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Swolange Moles @semakismymoralc Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Facts , I don't think a large segment of the 3rd world countries would care about a sport that is dominated by European males. Serena Williams brought tennis to the rest of the world. I know black men in my country didn't care about women's tennis until she showed up twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Facts , I don't think a large segment of the 3rd world countries would care about a sport that is dominated by European males. Serena Williams brought tennis to the rest of the world. I know black men in my country didn't care about women's tennis until she showed up twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Imran Salahuddin @itisimrankhan Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." I am not trying to make Serena smaller, but I think she played in the weakest era in women's tennis. The only competitor she had was Sharapova. Federer too started in a weak era until Nadal and Djokovic joined. 3 GOATs playing on men's side with 22, 21 and 20 slams is no joke. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… I am not trying to make Serena smaller, but I think she played in the weakest era in women's tennis. The only competitor she had was Sharapova. Federer too started in a weak era until Nadal and Djokovic joined. 3 GOATs playing on men's side with 22, 21 and 20 slams is no joke. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Kaamil @kaamil_alli



Serena is the biggest thing to ever be in Tennis. Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Why the Caveat? Lol.Serena is the biggest thing to ever be in Tennis. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Why the Caveat? Lol. Serena is the biggest thing to ever be in Tennis. twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

Eddie G. @FastEddie577 @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka has a right to her opinion. I personally don't agree. Without a doubt Roger Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been the biggest & best things tennis has ever seen. You have three greats playing at the same time. Serena never had this type of competition. @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka has a right to her opinion. I personally don't agree. Without a doubt Roger Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have been the biggest & best things tennis has ever seen. You have three greats playing at the same time. Serena never had this type of competition.

Beatrice Iordache @BettyDalina Luigi Gatto @gigicat7_ Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Naomi Osaka: "I am not trying to make Federer and Nadal smaller, but I think Serena Williams is the biggest thing that will ever be in the sport." Sorry Serena isn’t quite popular worldwide comparing with the fame of the Big 3, but definitely she should be bigger than Fedal in US twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat… Sorry Serena isn’t quite popular worldwide comparing with the fame of the Big 3, but definitely she should be bigger than Fedal in US twitter.com/gigicat7_/stat…

"I wouldn't be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family" - Naomi Osaka hails Serena Williams

Naomi Osaka further elaborated on her viewpoint, highlighting that Serena Williams' contribution goes way beyond her on-court achievements due to the fact that she has introduced the sport to people from many different walks of life. Osaka also expressed her gratitude to the Williams sisters and their family for inspiring her to become a tennis player.

"I think that her legacy is really wide to the point where you can't even describe it in words," Osaka said. "Like, she changed the sport so much. She's introduced people that have never heard of tennis into the sport. I think I'm a product of what she's done. I wouldn't be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family. I'm, like, very thankful to her," she added.

Osaka fulfilled her dream of winning a Grand Slam title by beating Williams herself to clinch the 2018 US Open - her maiden Major title. Osaka has won three of the four matches the two have played against each other and has never lost to Williams in a Grand Slam tournament. The last of those wins came in the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open.

