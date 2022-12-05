"Nadal off the field is very available, while Djokovic is very open" - Lorenzo Sonego

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Sonego recently described Rafael Nadal as an extremely available person off the pitch, while adding that none of the other tour players radiate the same energy. Sonego also sang praises of Djokovic and described him as "very open."

In a recent interview with La Repubblica of Turin (via ubitennis), Sonego spoke about some of his colleagues on the ATP circuit, including his compatriot Matteo Berrettini, and former ATP No. 1s Nadal and Djokovic.

Speaking of Berrettini, Sonego called him the nicest.

"The nicest is Berrettini, and not only because he introduced me to Alice (Petruccioli, his girlfriend)," Lorenzo Sonego said.

While mentioning the two tennis greats, Nadal and Djokovic, the 27-year-old said that Nadal, unlike the rest of the players, is very available off the pitch.

"Nadal, off the field is very available, while remaining one who gives little confidence," Sonego stated.

Sonego further added that Djokovic is quite open.

"Djokovic is very open," the Italian said.

Lorenzo Sonego picks his 2020 Vienna win over Djokovic as the best match of his life

The Italian also stated that the best match of his life was his sensational win over former World No. 1 Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Vienna Open in 2020. The top seed lost to unseeded Sonego, 6-2, 6-1, in the event.

"But the game of life remains the 6-2 6-1 against Djokovic, a couple of years ago in Vienna," Sonego said.

Lorenzo Sonego also spoke about his desire to improve his singles ranking next year. Sonego achieved a career-high ranking of 21 for the first time in 2021. However, he soon suffered a dip in his form and fell down the ATP rankings.

Earlier this year, the Italian once again reclaimed the 21st spot in the ATP rankings. He is currently ranked No. 45 in singles.

“I'm thinking about the Finals and in the meantime I'm raising the bar: the goal for 2023 is to improve on my best career position, the No. 21. The Davis Cup unfortunately doesn't award points in the standings, but do you want to give satisfaction?”

Sonego also explained why he does not prefer to win easily. Instead, he wants a strong fight, which will make him suffer as he wins the match.

"I started late and I've never been predestined. I love impossible challenges, just like in the Davis Cup. I don't like those who always win, I prefer to fight and suffer, even on the tennis court because I feel at home here," Lorenzo Sonego added.

