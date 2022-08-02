"Nadal plays better tennis than before; maybe he has fewer legs, less physical, but he plays better tennis that makes his game perform better" - Guillermo Perez on Rafael Nadal

Former player Guillermo Perez has said that Rafael Nadal is playing better tennis than ever before.

Nadal, 36, is enjoying a fabulous campaign, winning two Major titles - the Australian Open and Roland Garros. He has lost just thrice in 38 matches this year and is undefeated (19-0) in Grand Slams despite being beset by multiple injuries.

Over the years, the Spaniard's playing style has evolved for the better. He plays less physical tennis than he did at the start of his career, but that has not impacted his results on the court, as he's still winning the big titles.

During an interaction with Punto de Break, Perez observed how the good players like Nadal have evolved their game but still maintained their consistency.

"The good guys keep winning; the good ones not only stay, they improve, because I would say that right now Nadal plays better tennis than before," said Perez. "Maybe he has fewer legs, less physical, but he plays better tennis, that makes his game perform better."

Nadal is coming off a semifinal run at Wimbledon, where he had to withdraw from his clash against Nick Kyrgios because of an abdominal tear.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 campaign so far

Rafael Nadal reached the semifinals at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal has had a superb 2022 campaign despite being plagued by multiple injuries.

The Spaniard started his season by romping to titles at Melbourne, the Australian Open and Acapulco. His triumph at the Australian Open was his second at the tournament as he broke a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to win a 21st Grand Slam singles title. In the process, he also joined Djokovic as the only male player in the Open Era to win the double career Grand Slam.

After a rib injury sustained at Indian Wells, where he made the final, Nadal made a belated start to his claycourt campaign, missing Monte Carlo and Barcelona. The left-hander endured early defeats in Madrid and Rome as he seemed afflicted by a foot problem.

Nevertheless, Nadal dethroned defending champion Djokovic in the quarterfinals before beating Casper Ruud to win a record-extending 14th Roland Garros title.

Playing his first competitive match on grass in three years, Nadal reached a third straight Wimbledon semifinal. However, he tore his abdominal muscle in his come-from-behind five-set super tie-break win over Fritz in the quarterfinals.

As a result, he had to withdraw from a blockbuster last-four clash with Kyrgios, who went on to lose to Djokovic in the final. Nadal is expected to return to action ahead of the US Open.

