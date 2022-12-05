"Nadal really fascinates me" - When Kylian Mbappe expressed his desire to meet Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

French soccer superstar Kylian Mbappe is a huge admirer of Rafael Nadal, the man who has won 14 French Open titles in Paris, Mbappe's hometown as well as his footballing home with Paris Saint-Germain.

Back when he was a teenager, but already a rising star in the world of sports, the Frenchman expressed his admiration for the Spanish tennis great and wished to meet him.

Mbappe attended the 2017 French Open, where Nadal was bidding for his 10th title at the Grand Slam tournament. The then 18-year-old expressed his interest in tennis before going on to speak about his favorite tennis player.

He revealed that the Spaniard "fascinated" him, hoping for an opportunity to meet and chat with him.

"It's Nadal who really fascinates me. I didn't have the opportunity (to meet him), but I would like to," Mbappe said in an interview with France tv sport on the sidelines of the 2017 French Open.

He even congratulated the Spaniard on social media on winning his 10th French Open title just a few days later.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's desire was fulfilled as he revealed in another interview last year that he got the opportunity to chat with both the Spaniard and Roger Federer at Roland Garros. He lauded the two tennis greats for their consistency at the top of their sport over many years.

"I watch basketball and tennis a lot. At Roland Garros, where I love to go, I had the opportunity to chat with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal. I admire these champions who have been able to stay on top for many years. It’s not for everyone to have such consistency," Mbappe told Paris Match magazine last year.

Rafael Nadal once urged Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe

It is no secret that Rafael Nadal is a huge fan of Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid and is also an 'honorary member' of the club. French superstar Kylian Mbappe, regarded as one of the world's best players currently, has been heavily linked with a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid since last year, and the Spanish tennis legend once expressed that he would like for his favorite club to sign Mbappe.

When asked about his views on Real Madrid's transfer season plans last year, the 22-time Grand Slam champion named Mbappe and Erling Haaland as two players he would like to see in a Real Madrid shirt.

"I would like both (Haaland and Mbappe) of them," the Spaniard said, as per El Espanol. "To be honest, they are both going well (in Real Madrid setup) for me."

