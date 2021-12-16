Kylian Mbappe cites the longevity of Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer, says "it’s not for everyone to have such consistency"

World Cup-winning footballer Kylian Mbappe recently lauded the longevity and consistency of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in an interview with Paris Match magazine.

Nadal, Federer and Novak Djokovic have been the perfect examples of sustained quality over a period of time when it comes to men's tennis. The trio have dominated the sport for well over a decade now, with Nadal and Federer close to reaching the two-decade mark.

Even at 35, Rafael Nadal is a force to be reckoned with on tour despite having suffered physically due to injuries in 2021. Despite back and foot issues for most of the year, Nadal managed to make the semifinals at Roland Garros. However, he lost there to eventual champion Djokovic.

Meanwhile, Federer last won a major title in 2018 when he was 36. But he also made the finals at Wimbledon the following year, eventually losing to Djokovic. The Swiss surprised everyone by making the quarterfinals at the All England Club this year despite being far from fully fit.

As such, Nadal and Federer have been idols to numerous people across the world for their immense consistency over the years and across many generations.

When asked to name his idols, Kylian Mbappe revealed that he "no longer" idolizes anyone. However, the Frenchman asserted, in the same breath, that he holds record-breaking athletes in high regard. He said:

"Do I still have idols? I no longer have idols, but I still admire those who have marked the history of sport, including in other disciplines. I know what their exploits represent in terms of sacrifice, of effort."

The Frenchman added that he is an ardent follower of basketball and tennis. This is when he mentioned that he loves attending the French Open.

Mbappe mentioned instances where he came across Federer and Nadal at Roland Garros before going on to explain why he admires champions of their ilk.

"I watch basketball and tennis a lot," Mbappe added. "At Roland Garros, where I love to go, I had the opportunity to chat with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal. I admire these champions who have been able to stay on top for many years. It’s not for everyone to have such consistency."

Rafael Nadal wants Real Madrid to sign Kylian Mbappe, Roger Federer too is a fan of the France forward

Rafael Nadal would like Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Rafael Nadal is an ardent supporter of Real Madrid, a club heavily rumored to be the next destination for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. During an interview back in April, Nadal had laid bare his desire to see both Mbappe and Erling Haaland don the jersey of Los Blancos.

"I would like both (Haaland and Mbappe) of them," Rafael Nadal said. "To be honest, they are both going well (in Real Madrid setup) for me."

Roger Federer had showered rich praise on Kylian Mbappe back in 2018, acknowledging that he likes to watch the PSG star in action.

"I like his speed and his attitude," Federer said. "He seems nice, I like watching him play."

Federer and Mbappe got a chance to meet each other at Roland Garros the following year, with the star footballer gifting the Swiss his jersey.

