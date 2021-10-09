Naomi Osaka attends Tag Heuer event in Los Angeles along with Ryan Gosling and Sydney McLaughlin

After attending the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 Fashion show in Paris, tennis star Naomi Osaka made yet another red carpet appearance this week. This time it was for Swiss watch brand Tag Heuer in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The event was organized to welcome Hollywood star Ryan Gosling to the brand. The watch manufacturing company threw a cocktail party as the two-time Academy Award nominee signed the partnership.

Brand ambassadors for the luxury watch were in attendance, including Olympic gold medal-winning American sprinter Sydney McLaughlin.

Osaka had an interesting look at the event. The four-time Grand Slam champion wore a coat dress designed by Louis Vuitton, whom she endorses. Her jacket had architectural prints all over it, replete with oversized leather patch pockets, which made her stand out.

Her shoes were also unique. With pink braided straps and ankle ties, they added a summery feel to her look.

Osaka's latest red carpet appearance comes a couple of days after she showed up in the French capital alongside the likes of BamBam, Gemma Chan and Sophie Turner for the Louis Vuitton event.

The Japanese was part of a star-studded list of guests who were invited to watch Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière present his latest women's collection at the Louvre's grand Passage Richelieu.

Naomi Osaka had become a Tag Heuer brand ambassador in February

Naomi Osaka became the face of the Tag Heuer brand in February this year. The partnership came right after the former World No. 1 signed up as a brand ambassador for the French fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

“I’m excited and honoured to join TAG Heuer as brand ambassador," Osaka had commented on the collaboration at the time. "It’s a partnership and friendship that exemplifies our shared mindset and values. The brand’s trailblazing approach with their ‘Don’t crack under pressure’ motto speaks to the way I live my life both on and off the court.”

Tag Heuer and Louis Vuitton are among a host of global brands that Osaka endorses. Mastercard, Panasonic and Nissan also feature on the list. Over the past year, the Japanese had more than 20 brand partners, resulting in her becoming the highest-paid female athlete ever, with $60 million in earnings in 2020-21, as per Forbes.

Osaka is currently on a break from tennis as she continues to battle her mental health issues. She has pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open and it is unclear when she plans to return to the tour.

