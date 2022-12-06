Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu among players featured on the entry list for 2023 Australian Open

Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu are among the many players featured on the entry list for the women's singles at the 2023 Australian Open.

While Osaka suffered a third-round exit at the Asia Pacific Major this year, Andreescu did not compete as she was taking a break from tennis at the time.

The Australian Open is statistically Naomi Osaka's best Grand Slam. She has won it twice (2019 and 2021) and enjoys a 24-5 win-loss record in Melbourne. After failing to defend her crown in January, the Japanese star suffered a massive drop in the rankings.

Bianca Andreescu, on the other hand, has a disappointing record at the Australian Open, failing to get beyond the second round.

Most of the top WTA players are on the entry for the first Grand Slam of 2023, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and last year's runner-up Danielle Collins.

The most notable absentee is 2018 runner-up Simona Halep, who was suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, Roxadustat.

The entry list for the men's singles has also been released, with reigning champion Rafael Nadal and nine-time winner Novak Djokovic's names included. The latter missed this year's Australian Open due to his COVID-19 vaccination status but will be granted a visa to compete in 2023.

How Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu fared in 2022

Naomi Osaka in action at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati

Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu did not have the most impressive of seasons in 2022. However, both players had their moments.

Osaka's most notable performance was reaching the final of the Miami Open, beating the likes of Danielle Collins and Angelique Kerber en route. The Japanese star's final tournament was at the Pan Pacific Open, where she reached the second round before withdrawing due to injury.

Osaka won 14 of her 23 matches and ended the season ranked No. 42 in the world.

Bianca Andreescu's best performance of the season was reaching the final of the Bad Homburg Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia. The Canadian also reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open before being beaten by eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

Andreescu's final appearance of the season came at the Billie Jean King Cup, where she represented Canada. She beat Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto but lost to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

The 2019 US Open champion finished her season with 20 wins out of 33 matches and is currently ranked No. 45.

