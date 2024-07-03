Wimbledon's schedule for Wednesday, July 3, sees players like defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 2 Coco Gauff, and Emma Raducanu not playing on Centre Court. Fans were left bewildered by this decision from the organizers.

Some exciting second-round matches are scheduled for Day 3 at Wimbledon, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, and Emma Raducanu in action. However, all of their matches are set to be played on Court 1.

On Centre Court, fifth seed Daniil Medvedev will play against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, followed by Naomi Osaka taking on 19th seed Emma Navarro, and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in an all-Italian second-round clash against Matteo Berrettini.

Fans were unhappy with the scheduling as many hoped to see some Court 1 players playing on Centre Court.

"Osaka on cc but defending champion is not... lmaoooooo," one fan wrote.

"Not the queen of CC on court 1 , what happened to Wimbledon loves cocofina [Coco Gauff] merchants," another fan wrote.

"How come No. 1 Court has all the interesting players?" asked a third fan.

Here are some more fan reactions on Wimbledon's scheduling for Day 3.

"I’m still alternating between whether this is funny or horrible and I think I’m going to fall back on funny," one fan wrote.

"They be letting anyone play on Center Court brev," another fan wrote.

"@Wimbledon So disappointed - I have centre court tickets for the first time ever & you put Gauff, Alcaraz & Raducanu on Court One - I could weep #Wimbledon2024," wrote yet another.

A look at Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Emma Raducanu's Court 1 matches on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2024

Emma Raducanu at The Championships - Wimbledon 2024.

The first match on Court 1 on Day 3 of Wimbledon will be played between World No. 2 Coco Gauff and Romanian player Anca Todoni. Gauff got the better of compatriot Cameron Dolehide in the first round. The head-to-head record between Gauff and Todoni is 0-0 as this is set to be their first encounter.

Their match will be followed by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz taking on Australian player Aleksandar Vukic. The Spaniard faced a tough battle against Mark Lajal in the first round but he overcame the challenge in straight sets. This will be the first encounter between Alcaraz and Vukic.

Lastly, Emma Raducanu will take to Court 1 to face Elise Mertens. The Brit made a successful comeback to Wimbledon after a year with a win over Renata Zarazua in the first round. This will be her first encounter against Mertens on Tour.

Interestingly, Coco Gauff, Carlos Alcaraz, and Emma Raducanu featured on Centre Court in their first match. Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka, who featured on Court 2 in her first-round match, will take to Centre Court on Day 3.

