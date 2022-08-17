"Naomi Osaka cheering on Serena Williams is so wholesome" - Tennis fans react to the Japanese attending the American's match against Emma Raducanu in Cincinnati 

Naomi Osaka was spotted in attendance at Serena Williams' match against Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Williams was eliminated in the opening round of the WTA 1000 tournament as she was thrashed 6-4, 6-0 by the young Brit.
A number of tennis stars were in attendance for what turned out to be Williams' last match in Cincinnati. The most notable among them was Osaka, who was seen cheering for the player she beat to win her maiden Grand Slam in 2018.
Several Twitter users reacted to Osaka's presence at the match, with The Athletic's Lukas Weese commenting that her support for Serena Williams was "wholesome."
"Naomi Osaka cheering on Serena Williams is so wholesome," Weese wrote.
"Love to see Naomi Osaka rooting for Serena today. Queens supporting each other! Rena took the L but is getting the Love she deserves," one fan wrote.
"Naomi Osaka being all giddy to watch Serena Williams’ match, I love them," another user wrote.
One fan hailed the four-time Grand Slam champion for attending the match, especially after losing her first-round contest just hours before.
"You have to appreciate Naomi Osaka in the crowd for this match tonight. Lost earlier today and still stayed to witness one of Serena's final matches," they wrote.
Osaka was involved in an amusing moment during the second set of the match. She was seen clapping as the camera focussed in on her. The 24-year-old then sank into her chair before putting her hands on her face.
Osaka wasn't the only player to attend Serena Williams' match against Raducanu. Grigor Dimitrov was present as well and was seen sitting next to Williams' daughter Olympia.
Naomi Osaka lost to Zhang Shuai in the first round of the Western & Southern Open
Osaka's journey at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati turned out to be short lived as she was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by Zhang Shuai. The Japanese star has endured a torrid time since reaching the final of the Miami Open, winning only two out of seven matches since then.
Osaka is currently ranked 39th in the world, which means she will be unseeded at the US Open which gets underway at the end of the month. She famously won the US Major in 2018 and again in 2020.