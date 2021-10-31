Naomi Osaka continues her Twitch journey by playing Outlast

Naomi Osaka made her debut on the live streaming platform Twitch a few days ago. And she is continuing to document her gaming journey there, along with her friends as well as sister Mari Osaka.

While they previously played House of Ashes together, it was the popular horror survival game Outlast that was Osaka's choice on Saturday.

When someone following the livestream quizzed Naomi Osaka about her favorite video game, the 24-year-old responded by stating her preference for the role-playing action game Skyrim.

Osaka had let her fans know in advance she was about to play the game, by sharing an update on Instagram. The four-time Slam champion and her friends took turns playing the game, and when it was time for Osaka to play, she first took her time getting to know the controls and acquiring a feel of the game.

That didn't help her much initially, as she was killed in the game within a couple of minutes. However, her subsequent attempt was much better.

About an hour of gaming later, the squad was done for the night.

Naomi Osaka's return to tennis still uncertain

Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title at the 2021 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka seems to be enjoying her off-court life to the fullest right now, which would be a welcome sight for her fans given the challenging year she has had. Osaka has struggled this season with her mental health, announcing a hiatus in the aftermath of her third-round exit from the US Open.

The 24-year-old did subsequently state her intention to return to action soon, as she felt the desire to compete again. But with the season coming to an end in a couple of weeks, fans will be able to see her on court only next year.

With her results this year, Naomi Osaka could go to the WTA Finals as an alternate. Needless to say, however, it is extremely unlikely that she'll be making a trip to Mexico for the elite season-ending event.

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has also withdrawn from the event despite being the first player to qualify. The 2021 Wimbledon champion intends to spend time at home in her native Australia, having been away for a long time this year.

Both Barty and Osaka are expected to play the Australian Open at the start of the 2022 season. However, there has been no confirmation of the Japanese's participation yet.

Edited by Musab Abid