Naomi Osaka draws reaction from close friend Nick Kyrgios after first match at Japan Women's Open

Nick Kyrgios is following close friend Naomi Osaka's progress in the ongoing Japan Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion advanced into the Round of 16 after beating Sonobe Wakana, 6-0, 6-4.WTA shared a highlight from her first match in Japan, which is her homeland, this year. They had the perfect caption, writing:&quot;Osaka through in Osaka ✌️&quot;Kyrgios reacted to this post, loving Osaka's match. He wrote:&quot;Love what I’m seeing from Naomi ⚡️&quot;Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgiosLINKLove what I’m seeing from Naomi ⚡️After her terrific run at the 2025 US Open, where she reached the semifinal after beating Coco Gauff and others, Naomi Osaka lost in her first match at the China Open. She was defeated by Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets.Osaka participated in Wuhan, winning her first match, but lost the Round of 32 match against Linda Nosková in straight sets. Now that she's back in Osaka, she will aim to do well and get back in rhythm.Naomi Osaka's connection and friendship with Nick KyrgiosNick Kyrgios was the first client of Naomi Osaka's management agency, Evolve. The duo has invested in several ventures. They are also co-owners of the Miami Pickleball Club/team. On the tennis front, Kyrgios said he would like to play with Osaka in mixed doubles.&quot;What other sport in the world can you have your favourite female athlete play with your favourite male athlete and compete for prize money and a Grand Slam trophy? So pairings like Raducanu and Alcaraz, they’ve created such a buzz around the sport and my partner, Naomi Osaka, I think we can do some big things,&quot; Kyrgios said in July via Tennis World USA.Earlier in December 2024, Naomi Osaka spoke highly about her connection with the Australian tennis star. She admired Kyrgios' dynamic personality.&quot;Nick is a dynamic person on and off the court,&quot; Osaka said via Tennis Temple. &quot;I'm always attracted to people who aren't apologetic about who they are, and who aren't afraid to show every side of themselves. I also think there's a side to Nick that not many people see. I can tell he has a very big heart and for him, giving back is very important. That's a quality I admire about him.&quot;Earlier at Wimbledon 2025, Kyrgios was present in Osaka’s player box, driving intrigue among many. When Osaka was asked about it, she said she was unaware of his presence but appreciated that he was there to support her.