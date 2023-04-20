Naomi Osaka is currently taking a break from tennis due to her pregnancy and has been using this time to explore her home country, Japan. She is expecting her first child with American rapper, Cordae.

On Wednesday, April 19, Osaka took to social media to reminisce about the time she spent in Japan. She shared an image of a sculpture from a local gallery, as well as a delightful picture of herself enjoying teppanyaki. Additionally, she expressed her gratitude for the hotel's thoughtful gesture of providing her with a maternity pillow.

The 25-year old also shared several colorful and vibrant pictures of herself donning the NO x Nike collection.

Naomi Osaka targets eight more Majors and Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal

Naomi Osaka had been grappling with her form for more than a year before taking maternity leave. Nevertheless, the four-time Grand Slam champion has already set her sights on ambitious goals for her comeback.

During an interview with Japanese TV, the Japanese tennis star shared her aspirations to continue playing at the highest level even after the birth of her first child later this year. Her goal is to add eight more Grand Slam titles to her already impressive tally of four, as well as secure a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I really want to play again, when I found out I was pregnant I said to myself, 'Okay, after that, I will definitely play better'. I am convinced that this baby will inspire me to try even harder and give my best," Naomi Osaka said.

"I want to win eight more Grand Slams and try to win the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It's one of the goals that excites me the most about returning to sport. I took a break, but I always feel very competitive and full of desire to win the most important tournaments in my sport again," she added.

Naomi Osaka's most recent match took place at the 2022 Japan Open in September. Unfortunately, she had to withdraw from the Round of 16 match due to an injury. Her last title win was at the 2021 Australian Open, where she secured a win against Jennifer Brady in the final.

