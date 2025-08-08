Naomi Osaka gets sharp criticism from Coco Gauff's ex-coach after she snubs Victoria Mboko in runner-up speech at Canadian Open

Naomi Osaka has drawn flak from Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, after she failed to give props to Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko during her runner-up speech earlier on Thursday, August 7. The former pro-turned-veteran coach was at odds with not only the former World No. 1 overlooking her Canadian opponent, but her deflated attitude in the last few games of the championship bout in Montreal.

Osaka played some of her best tennis lately at the recently concluded Canadian Open, defeating top seeds like Elina Svitolina, Jelena Ostapenko, and Clara Tauson en route to the final, which marked her first WTA 1000 title match appearance since the 2022 Miami Open. The Japanese then looked on course for a straightforward title victory against first-time tour-level finalist Mboko, taking the opening set 6-2.

However, it wasn't meant to be for Naomi Osaka as she eventually succumbed to a 6-2, 4-6, 1-6 defeat to Victoria Mboko. The four-time Major winner was so distraught at the reversal of fortunes that she completely forgot to mention the Canadian teen prodigy in her runner-up speech during the trophy ceremony in Montreal.

Against that background, Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, took to his X account later on Thursday to criticize Osaka for not congratulating the 18-year-old Mboko, who had looked up to the former in her teenage years. Furthermore, he was admittedly not impressed with the 27-year-old's listless display in the final few games of their women's singles summit clash.

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation I know Double Osaka struggles with social anxiety 😥 but gosh congratulate your opponent especially one ☝️ that looked upped to you, not mention you just let the last few games going a final

For what it's worth, Naomi Osaka has since cleared the air surrounding her runner-up speech goof-up during the trophy ceremony in Montreal.

Naomi Osaka on Victoria Mboko's breakout feat of winning Canadian Open 2025: "She did really amazing"

Naomi Osaka looks on as Victoria Mboko gives winners' speech in Montreal | Image Source: Getty

During her post-match press conference later on Thursday, Naomi Osaka conceded that although she had initially been "very grateful" for the prospect of vying for the WTA 1000 title at the Canadian Open, her "emotions had flipped" after she dropped the women's singles final.

The Japanese star also accepted her mistake of not congratulating Victoria Mboko during her speech before praising her performance in the Montreal title match.

"I think it's kind of funny. This morning I was very grateful. I don't know why my emotions flipped so quickly, but I'm really happy to have played the final," Naomi Osaka told the media in Montreal on Thursday. "I think Victoria played really well. I completely forgot to congratulate her on the court. Yeah, I mean, she did really amazing."

With her most recent defeat, the former World No. 1 has now fallen to a 0-2 finals record in 2025. She also dropped the ASB Classic final earlier in January via retirement despite having led her opponent, Clara Tauson, by a set.

