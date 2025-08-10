"Naomi Osaka doesn't give a lot & that's fine" - Andy Roddick defends Japanese after Canadian Open controversy with Victoria Mboko

Andy Roddick defended Naomi Osaka after the Japanese player faced backlash for her short 30-second runner-up speech after losing to Victoria Mboko in the Canadian Open final. Osaka was evidently heartbroken when she spoke and missed congratulating her younger counterpart, garnering criticism from fans and tennis enthusiasts.

Naomi Osaka had been yearning for a title since her major-winning feat at the 2021 Australian Open. Although she won a WTA 125 title this year, she wished to make a mark at the North American swing, coming close to the trophy at the Canadian Open but ultimately succumbing to teenage sensation Victoria Mboko.

The hard loss left the Japanese No. 1 devastated, prompting her to keep her runner-up speech short and immediately consider help from the WTA's on-site mental health professionals. In her speech, she only thanked the organizers, team, and volunteers, failing to congratulate Mboko on her monumental achievement.

The omission garnered accusations from fans, who felt she downplayed her opponent's victory despite the latter's gratitude for her. However, Andy Roddick, the last American player to win the men's singles Grand Slam at the 2003 US Open, defended Osaka and revealed the harsh reality of the sport, where players are often expected to speak after they lose.

He felt that the four-time Grand Slam champion would rather maintain a friendship with Mboko throughout than be pretentious in front of a microphone. While speaking on his Andy Roddick's Served Media podcast, the former World No. 1 said:

"You could tell how much she wanted this. She didn’t really want to expand on the thought in the post-match speeches, which, you know, I see that people are like, ‘Oh, she should have said more.’ I don’t know. We’re the only sport that is forced to talk after we lose."

"I would rather her be friendly with Victoria Mboko all the time than grandstand in front of a microphone. She doesn’t give a lot sometimes when she’s not ready to give a lot. And that’s fine. In no other sport you have to go talk immediately in front of everyone and have the expectation set be, ‘Oh I have to not only be courteous but I actually have to give everyone their flowers in an appropriate way.’ I don’t know," he added.

After making the final at the Canadian Open, both Victoria Mboko and Naomi Osaka withdrew from the ongoing Cincinnati event to rest their bodies before the upcoming US Open.

Naomi Osaka issued a clarification on why she didn't heap praise on Victoria Mboko

Naomi Osaka at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Final Day - (Source: Getty)

After facing constant criticisms on social media, Naomi Osaka felt it was right to issue a clarification on her Threads handle. She apologized to the Canadian player and congratulated her, and also shared that she didn't mean to give an elaborate speech like at the 2018 Indian Wells, where she won her first Tour title. She wrote:

"Thanks, Montreal, it’s been a really great run. I also want to say sorry and congratulations to Victoria. You played a great match and have an amazing career ahead! I realize I didn’t congratulate you on the court. Honestly, I was in a daze and I was so focused on not having the same speech as IW 2018 finals or the Jenny/Jennifer situation that I tried to make my speech as short as possible. Thanks everyone for the week, see you in NY."

Naomi Osaka has been a mental health advocate since her conscious withdrawal from the 2021 French Open, citing anxiety and depression issues. She not only addressed her problems but also inspired fellow athletes to walk the same path.

