Naomi Osaka recently made a major coaching decision as she split with Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached her since September 2024. However, when she was spotted training with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, fans were left confused.Wiktorowski split with the Pole in 2024 after a long partnership that made Swiatek climb up the world rankings and become No. 1 with consecutive successful campaigns. The Pole is now being coached by Wim Fissette, who used to be Osaka's coach before Mouratoglou.On July 28, Osaka's agent confirmed that Wiktorowski was starting a new chapter in his coaching career and travelling to Montreal to train the Japanese. Fans took to social media to express how they feel that Osaka is making hasty decisions and rushing to appoint people who have trained top players without examining if they suit her needs.Some even joked about the possibility of appointing Richard Williams, who is the very well known father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams. Others asked if the Wiktorowski deal came with Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz.Here are some fan reactions:&quot;Naomi about to hire Richard Williams next at this point,&quot; a fan posted.&quot;Shes so funny going after number 1s coaches without the results lol,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Does he come with Daria? I fear we also need a Daria,&quot; enquired one.&quot;She’s not ready to add any variety to her game, she’s looking for a quick fix,&quot; a fan opined.&quot;This could be great or a disaster we shall see,&quot; another stated.The Canadian Open will serve as a trial period for the Naomi Osaka and Tomasz Wiktorowski duo.Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou's splitNaomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou - Image Source: GettyNaomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou announced the news of their split on July 28. The pair wished each other well in life and claimed that they cherished their partnership, even though it was for a brief period.The Japanese announced their split on X and wrote a heartwarming message for him, saying:&quot;Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around.&quot;Mouratoglou echoed the warmth as he too wrote an elaborate Instagram post, wishing Osaka the best for the future.&quot;I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best,&quot; he said. (excerpt from post) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNaomi Osaka will be continuing her Canadian Open campaign as she faces Liudmila Samsonova in her second-round match.