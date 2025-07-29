  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open 2024
  • "Naomi Osaka about to hire Richard Williams next" - Fans react to Japanese joining hands with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach just ahead of US Open

"Naomi Osaka about to hire Richard Williams next" - Fans react to Japanese joining hands with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach just ahead of US Open

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Published Jul 29, 2025 19:43 GMT
Naomi Osaka fans ask her of hiring Richard Williams after her joining hands with Iga Swiatek
Naomi Osaka fans ask her of hiring Richard Williams after her joining hands with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach - Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka recently made a major coaching decision as she split with Patrick Mouratoglou, who coached her since September 2024. However, when she was spotted training with Iga Swiatek's ex-coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, fans were left confused.

Ad

Wiktorowski split with the Pole in 2024 after a long partnership that made Swiatek climb up the world rankings and become No. 1 with consecutive successful campaigns. The Pole is now being coached by Wim Fissette, who used to be Osaka's coach before Mouratoglou.

On July 28, Osaka's agent confirmed that Wiktorowski was starting a new chapter in his coaching career and travelling to Montreal to train the Japanese. Fans took to social media to express how they feel that Osaka is making hasty decisions and rushing to appoint people who have trained top players without examining if they suit her needs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some even joked about the possibility of appointing Richard Williams, who is the very well known father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams. Others asked if the Wiktorowski deal came with Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Naomi about to hire Richard Williams next at this point," a fan posted.
"Shes so funny going after number 1s coaches without the results lol," wrote another.
Ad
"Does he come with Daria? I fear we also need a Daria," enquired one.
"She’s not ready to add any variety to her game, she’s looking for a quick fix," a fan opined.
"This could be great or a disaster we shall see," another stated.

The Canadian Open will serve as a trial period for the Naomi Osaka and Tomasz Wiktorowski duo.

Ad

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou's split

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou - Image Source: Getty
Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou - Image Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka and Patrick Mouratoglou announced the news of their split on July 28. The pair wished each other well in life and claimed that they cherished their partnership, even though it was for a brief period.

Ad

The Japanese announced their split on X and wrote a heartwarming message for him, saying:

"Merci Patrick. It was such a great experience learning from you. Wishing you nothing but the best. You are one of the coolest people I've ever met and I'm sure I'll see you around."
Ad

Mouratoglou echoed the warmth as he too wrote an elaborate Instagram post, wishing Osaka the best for the future.

"I will always root for you and wish you nothing but the best," he said. (excerpt from post)

Naomi Osaka will be continuing her Canadian Open campaign as she faces Liudmila Samsonova in her second-round match.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications