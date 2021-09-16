Naomi Osaka honored as one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2021, described as someone with the power to "change the world"

Tennis ace Naomi Osaka is amongst the 100 most influential people of 2021, as per Time magazine. The Japanese star has been given the honor amid a tumultuous season, which has seen her play only sparingly on the tour.

Osaka's star has been shining brightly ever since her breakout season in 2018. Her explosive game has blown a string of opponents off the court, bringing her four Grand Slam titles.

But along with her on-court success, it is Naomi Osaka's off-court activities that have helped her expand her sphere of influence. Over the past year the 23-year-old has used her platform to champion various social justice causes, resulting in some serious conversations around race and mental health issues.

For this year's edition of Time's most influential list, NFL superstar Russell Wilson wrote a heartfelt tribute to Naomi Osaka. Wilson applauded the Japanese's honesty and willingness to open up, which he believes is inspiring others to do the same.

"It’s incredibly meaningful that she has been able to talk honestly about struggling with her mental health and share with us her vulnerability," Wilson wrote. "She’s been able to say to the world: Hey, listen, I’m going through something. Here’s my truth. In doing that, she’s serving others - just as she has before."

Naomi Osaka had decided to skip her media responsibilities at this year's French Open, in order to safeguard her mental health. That sparked a huge conversation regarding the obligations of athletes suffering from depression and other anxiety disorders, which wasn't limited to tennis alone.

Osaka further articulated her viewpoint in her essay for Time magazine titled "It's O.K. Not to Be O.K.". A few weeks later Simone Biles withdrew from a couple of events at the Tokyo Games, and she credited Osaka for making her decision easier.

"Naomi Osaka shows you can be among the best in the world at what you do, and still fight for justice and be open about the challenges you face" - Russell Wilson

Naomi Osaka highlighted the issue of police violence against black Americans at last year's US Open.

Russell Wilson further praised Naomi Osaka for bringing the issue of racial injustice to the forefront by using her global icon status. At last year's Cincinnati Open, Osaka decided to withdraw from her semifinal match to protest against police brutality. The tournament organizers then decided to pause play for the entire day in solidarity with her and the cause.

"After the death of George Floyd in May 2020, Naomi participated in protests in Minneapolis; during last year’s US Open - which she ultimately won - Naomi wore masks honoring seven Black Americans killed in recent years, including Trayvon Martin and Breonna Taylor," Wilson wrote. "She shows you can be among the best in the world at what you do, and still fight for justice and be open about the challenges you face."

Naomi Osaka has defied the expectations set for athletes and redefined how they can leverage their status for the right causes, which Russell highlighted later in his essay.

"We all have the capacity to make a difference," Wilson wrote. "But sometimes, someone’s sphere of influence is so great, they can change a culture, change a society, change a whole world. Naomi Osaka has the power to do that."

At just 23 years of age, Naomi Osaka has demonstrated considerable maturity despite dealing with several of her own issues. Many athletes in earlier times remained silent about such issues and chose to focus solely on their career, but Osaka has bucked that trend.

The resilience shown by the Japanese in handling difficulties on and off the court has cement her status as a modern day icon.

