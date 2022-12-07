Naomi Osaka hosts screening of documentary commemorating former Congresswoman Patsy Mink

Naomi Osaka was recently in New York, where she held a screening of the movie MINK!. The movie, produced by her in collaboration with the New York Times, premiered in June this year and is also under consideration for the Academy Awards.

The short documentary showcases the life of Patsy Takemoto Mink, a Hawaii Democrat who became the first woman of color to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. The Japanese-American also famously co-authored the groundbreaking Title IX legislation that prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex in schools that received federal funding.

Congresswoman Grace Meng took to social media to thank the four-time Grand Slam winner for hosting the screening on Patsy Mink's birth anniversary. The screening was also attended by Oscar-winning director Ben Proudfoot and Patsy Mink's daughter Wendy Mink.

"Today, on what would have been Patsy Mink’s bday, we are watching screening of the @nytimes documentary hosted by @naomiosaka, Director @bgproudfoot & the Mink family @wendymink. She was the first woman of color elected to Congress," she posted.

MINK!, is produced under the umbrella of Osaka's entertainment company Hana Kuma. The company was established in partnership with SpringHill, an entertainment, marketing and products company co-founded by basketball icon LeBron James.

Naomi Osaka turns author for children's book 'The Way Champs Play'

Naomi Osaka in a press conference at the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic

Naomi Osaka recently launched a children's book titled 'The Way Champs Play'. The story is written by the 25-year-old and illustrated by Kamala Nair.

The Japanese recently took to social media to share the news of the launch.

"The way champs play is out today. lol," she posted

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka lol The way champs play is out todaylol harpercollins.com/products/the-w… The way champs play is out today 😀 lol harpercollins.com/products/the-w…

The book is described as a "rhythmic celebration of sport and play" by publisher Harper Collins.

"In a rhythmic celebration of sport and play, four-time Grand Slam champion and tennis superstar Naomi Osaka shares key steps to becoming a true champ, including being kind, working as a team, doing your best, and most importantly, having fun," a description of the book read.

The World No. 42 has also spoken about the book being inspired by her program, Play Academy, which works with grassroots organizations in different countries to promote the participation of girls in athletics. The book also encourages children to engage in sports and play for their overall health and happiness.

