Naomi Osaka, the 'author' shares her joy over the release of her first children's book

Naomi Osaka is elated over the release of her first children's book, The Way Champs Play.

The four-time Grand Slam champion recently turned author and is set to release her debut children's book tomorrow (December 6).

The tennis star shared a screenshot of her book's Amazon listing under the new release category on her Instagram stories, expressing her excitement over its release.

Naomi Osaka announced the release of her book in October.

"So excited to finally announce the release of my first children’s book, The Way Champs Play. It's the first publishing project under my production company @hanakuma," Osaka wrote on Instagram.

She further expressed hope that her book will inspire children to go after their dreams, adding that it holds a special place in her heart since part of the proceeds will aid her foundation, Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, which supports young girls in sports.

"I hope this book inspires kids to chase their dreams and encourages them to believe they can do anything they put their minds to. This book holds an extra special place in my heart as a portion of the proceeds will go to my foundation @playacademynaomi which works to support young girls in sport. It officially releases on December 6th, but you can pre-order today at the link in my bio and get a signed bookplate to put inside your book," she added.

Naomi Osaka to host a meet-and-greet to handout pre-signed copies of her book

Naomi Osaka recently took to social media to announce a meet-and-greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove in Los Angeles, California, on December 8 where she will be handing out pre-signed copies of her book. She announced the news via her social media handles, writing:

“Can’t wait to celebrate the release of my first children book ‘The Way Champs Play’ with a meet and greet at Barnes and Noble at the Grove next Thursday. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Hope to see you there.”

Osaka's 2022 season came to an end at the Pan Pacific Open when she was forced to retire from her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round due to stomach pain.

Her best Grand Slam performance was reaching the third round of the Australian Open, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova. Her best result of the year came at the Miami Open, where she advanced to the final but fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, 6-4, 6-0.

She concluded the season ranked No. 42 in the world with a 14-9 win-loss record.

