Naomi Osaka keeps daughter Shai close to her heart with special necklace at Italian Open 

Naomi Osaka recently showed fans her customized necklace that has her daughter Shai’s name on it. The Japanese superstar is through to the fourth round of the Italian Open, where she will face America’s Peyton Stearns.

Osaka won a WTA tour-level title at Saint Malo after a gap of over four years. The last title she won was in 2021, when the former World No. 1 clinched her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.`

At this year's Italian Open, the 27-year-old defeated Marie Bouzkova in the third round in three sets. The Czech won the first set 6-4, but Osaka staged a brilliant comeback and won the next two sets 6-3, 6-3. Her first serve win percentage, 79%, played a crucial role in helping her seal a spot in the next round. Viktorija Golubic and Sara Errani are the two opponents whom she defeated in the previous rounds.

Osaka recently shared a picture on her Instagram story showcasing her daughter’s name necklace. Shai will turn two this July, and Osaka has mentioned several times that her daughter is her biggest motivation to pursue the sport again.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story - Source: Instagram/@naomiosaka

The four-time Grand Slam champion was going through a difficult time before she conceived Shai. She took multiple mental health breaks from the sport in 2021. After that, the Japanese experienced a significant drop in her rankings and performance. Osaka gave birth to her daughter in 2023 and was on a 15-month maternity break, returning to the sport in early 2024. Initially, she found it difficult to regain her rhythm, but within a year, she looked close to her original self.

Naomi Osaka shared her post-match plans, which include calling her daughter

Naomi Osaka after defeating Marie Bouzkova at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - Source: Getty

Naomi Osaka shared her post-match plans following her victory over Viktorija Golubic. Initially, she was scheduled to compete in her second-round match against World No. 10 Paula Badosa. However, at the last moment, the latter had to withdraw because of lower back injury concerns, and ultimately, Osaka faced lucky loser Golubic.

The Swiss had won the first set 6-2 and was even leading the second set 5-4, but the World No. 48 turned it around. Osaka won the next two sets, and the final score was 2-6, 7-5, 6-1.

In the post-match interview, the 27-year-old shared her post-match routine.

"I always call my daughter immediately, and she always hangs up on me. So it’s a little sad, but, yeah, I call my daughter, get some food, probably walk around, and write. I like writing," she said.

Even while competing at the highest level, motherhood remains ingrained in Naomi Osaka. She is currently aiming to make a deeper run in the tournament.

