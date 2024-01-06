Naomi Osaka has landed in Melbourne for the first time in two years ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

Osaka, who has twice been the champion at the Grand Slam Down Under, missed out on the tournament last year after announcing her pregnancy just days before the event. Now, back from her maternity leave, the four-time Grand Slam champion will look to restore her past glory at Melbourne Park.

The city is Naomi Osaka’s second destination during her comeback campaign. She kicked off her journey as a wildcard entrant at the ongoing Brisbane International. The former World No. 1 had a positive start at the WTA 500 event, defeating World No. 83 Tamara Korpatsch 6-3, 7-6 (9). She, however, fell short (6-3, 6-7 (4), 4-6) against fellow former World No. 1 and three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Following her exit, Osaka enjoyed a day exploring Brisbane and visited the Queensland Art Gallery. She has since reached Melbourne, where she will look to win her fifth Grand Slam and her first since 2021.

On Saturday, January 6, Naomi Osaka took the Rod Laver Arena for her first practice. She shared a picture of the stadium on her social media. Several images from her on-court session were also shared online.

"The year is just going to get better for me" – Naomi Osaka optimistic about her 2024 campaign despite early exit in Brisbane

In her Brisbane International press conference, Naomi Osaka expressed optimism about her 2024 campaign despite the early defeat.

The Japanese, who hadn’t played a competitive match for 15 months, said that stepping on to the court was a personal win in itself, given that she was doubtful of her form in the days leading up to her first match.

"I think for me even stepping on the court is a personal win because a couple of weeks ago I was even doubting if I could play with everyone," Osaka said.

The 26-year-old was thus happy to have gotten two matches under her belt as she was able to assess her form ahead of the Australian Open and the upcoming events.

"So I guess these two matches that I've had kind of prove to me that I am doing okay, and the year is just going to get better for me," she added. “I know that if I keep training and if I keep putting in the work, then I'll eventually get to where I want to be."

Naomi Osaka will be contesting the Major Down Under with a protected ranking of No. 46. Ahead of the main event, the four-time Grand Slam winner will also participate in a charity match on Tuesday, January 9.

