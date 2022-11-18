Naomi Osaka launches new capsule collection "based on self discovery and personal expression" in partnership with Nike

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka, in collaboration with Nike, launched her new capsule collection on Thursday. The 25-year-old signed a partnership with the apparel giant back in 2019. Since then, she has been associated with the brand on several apparel pieces.

In the latest collection, Nike focuses on the ideology of discovering and expressing one's true self. The sports apparel brand shared pictures of the collection on social media, writing:

"The newest capsule collection from Naomi Osaka celebrates discovering your aura. We all strive to express ourselves in everything we do. Naomi’s journey on and off the court represents just that - a young woman transcending sport by living authentically as her true self."

Osaka took to Instagram to announce the release of her collection, saying it was based on "self discovery and personal expression."

"My new collection with Nike is out now. It's based on self discovery and personal expression. Tag me and Nikewomen if you take pics in any piece of the collection I want to see," she wrote.

"Someone like Naomi Osaka is hugely important for the women's tennis tour in the next 5 years" - Patrick McEnroe

Naomi Osaka last competed at the 2022 Japan Open

Naomi Osaka has had a difficult time, on and off the court, this season. After a turbulent 2021, which saw her struggle with mental health issues, the Japanese star continued her barren run in 2022, failing to replicate the form which saw her win multiple Majors in years gone by.

Osaka has played just 23 matches this season, winning 14. She played her last match of the year at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in her home country of Japan, withdrawing in the second round after suffering abdominal pain.

Speaking about the future of women's tennis on his own podcast, Patrick McEnroe emphasized the great need for Osaka to have a resurgence in the next five years.

"Coco Gauff can and will, when and if she becomes a multiple Slam champion. Iga Swiatek is clearly the best player in the world, but she doesn't certainly move the needle, atleast in this country...Someone like Osaka is hugely important for the women's tennis tour in the next 5 years," McEnroe said on a recent episode of Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe.

