Naomi Osaka launches new media company with LeBron James

Naomi Osaka has launched her own media company, Hana Kuma, with LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Michael Carter's The SpringHill Company.

The SpringHill Company is a media conglomerate founded by James along with Carter. Hana Kuma will produce 'scripted and nonfiction content, starting with a New York Times documentary about Patsy Mink', as reported by CNBC.

Osaka broke the news about Hana Kuma on Instagram, explaining how she's inspired to share 'global stories' about 'important social issues'.

"I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me and because my journey has been so different it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told," Osaka said.

Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues. That’s why I’m launching Hana Kuma, a media platform focused on stories that are culturally specific but universal. Stories that are bold and playful like me," she added.

Osaka continued, thanking James and Carter for helping her 'build a business' reflective of herself:

"I’m incredibly proud to be building a business that is a true reflection of me and I couldn’t think of a better partner than @kingjames to do this. I’m so excited to do this with him, @mavcarter, @stu_duguid, @uninterrupted, and @makespringhill. Can’t wait to share our stories," her tweet read.

James and Carter's The SpringHill Company will provide production and strategic resources to Hana Kuma. Hana Kuma also has partnerships with crypto exchange platform FTX and health platform Modern Health, as reported by CNBC. Earlier in May, Osaka launched 'Evolve', an athlete management and representation agency.

Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon due to Achilles injury

Naomi Osaka last played at Wimbledon three years ago.

Naomi Osaka has been quite busy off the court, but she'll not be in action on the court for the next fortnight at Wimbledon.

The former World No. 1 has pulled out of the grasscourt Major as she hasn't recovered from a left Achilles injury she sustained in Madrid a few weeks ago. Osaka missed Rome due to the same injury and lost in the first round at Roland Garros last month.

In a post detailing her withdrawal, Osaka said she needed more time to recuperate from her injury.

"My Achilles still isn't right, so I'll see you next time," Osaka captioned the post.

NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ @naomiosaka 🏾 my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹 my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time 🥹🌱👋🏾 https://t.co/mryWdKnitN

Interestingly, the 24-year-old pulled out of Wimbledon last year as well after her high-profile withdrawal from Roland Garros citing mental health issues. The Japanese star hasn't played on grass in three years.

Osaka recently did rehab on a water treadmill in a bid to get fit in time before Wimbledon, but her 'stubborn Achilles' wouldn't budge.

