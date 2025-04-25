Naomi Osaka makes fans crazy with bold decision after Madrid Open heartbreak: "Glad she's coming off the high horse"

Naomi Osaka's experience at the 2025 Madrid Open was a forgettable one. The former No. 1 and four-time Major champion suffered a three-set loss to World No. 59 Lucia Bronzetti in the first round of the combined WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 claycourt event. Not long after her exit from the Spanish capital, Osaka was confirmed as a wildcard at the upcoming WTA 125 tournament in Saint-Malo, sparking a myriad of reactions from tennis fans.

Osaka made her comeback on the WTA Tour at the beginning of the 2024 tennis season, following the end of her maternity leave. However, the Japanese's results since then have mostly been disappointing. A significant coaching change (replacing Wim Fissette with Patrick Mouratoglou in September last year) has so far failed to transform her on-court fortunes. Injuries have also played spoilsport.

On Thursday, April 24, the official X (formerly Twitter) page of L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo confirmed that this year's edition of the WTA 125 claycourt tournament has given Naomi Osaka a wildcard entry into its main draw, which the Japanese accepted. The event, hosted in Saint-Malo, France, is scheduled to commence on Monday, April 28, with its final slated to take place on Sunday, May 4.

Some tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) opined that it's a smart move on the former No. 1's part to build up her confidence and form ahead of the year's second Grand Slam, the French Open.

"Finally glad she is coming off the high horse and playing a 125 and build her way up," a fan wrote.

"Well done for Naomi for dropping down to this level. Hope she can get some wins under her belt again and build some form," commented another.

"Very good move considering her recent injuries and form. She needs some matches in clay. Can't play only (WTA) 1000 and 500. It will definitely help Osaka," another fan chimed in.

However, there were those who found Naomi Osaka's acceptance of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo wildcard amusing and ridiculed the Japanese over her decision.

"Gagged me so bad. This level of “we are so back” has never been seen before," wrote one fan.

"Just retire Cryomi," another added.

Osaka shared a series of social media posts following her first-round exit from the Madrid Open. The posts suggested that the Japanese was intent on quickly moving on from her disappointment in the Spanish capital.

"I refuse to be sad" - Naomi Osaka after Madrid Open shocker

On social media platform Threads, Naomi Osaka shared three posts in quick succession. They reflected the Japanese's self-doubt on the back of her first-round defeat to Bronzetti at the 2025 Madrid Open. However, the last of the three posts was quite optimistic, as it suggested that the former No. 1 is open to a reset in terms of her mental approach to tennis.

"Ok I’m done with my crashout. I refuse to be sad, I rebuke it," Osaka wrote on Threads.

Naomi Osaka is yet to find out who her first-round opponent is going to be in Saint-Malo. The Japanese, ranked World No. 55 right now, has a 9-4 win-loss record on the WTA Tour so far this year. Her strongest showing this season came at the ASB Classic in Auckland, where she finished as the runner-up after tearfully retiring with an abdominal injury in the final.

