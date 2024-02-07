Naomi Osaka suffered her third consecutive loss in 2024 at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, going down 5-7, 0-6 to USA's Danielle Collins in the first round on Tuesday (February 6). A small section of the tennis universe subsequently poked fun at the Japanese star's unremarkable showing at the WTA 1000 tournament.

Although Osaka had a respectable start to the match, she looked listless as she dropped nine games on the trot to lose to Collins for only the second time in her career. The 26-year-old, who has won only one match upon her comeback this year, faced criticism from a few fans on social media following her defeat.

One fan claimed that Naomi Osaka must go back to the drawing board and rebuild her career by playing 125k and 250k tournaments.

"Congrats Collins. I'm sorry, but @naomiosaka needs to swallow her pride and play 125/250 tourneys. Becuz, she is not beating the top 20 ladies w/ her current level," they wrote.

Another fan criticized her, stating that she was reaping the results of not 'respecting the game'.

"This what happens when you don’t respect the game it will hate on you," they wrote.

The former World No. 1's post-pregnancy comeback was compared to the one that 23-time Major winner Serena Williams had in 2017. A fan said the latter deserved more credit for her performance then.

"If it's going this badly... Maybe Serena deserved a bit more credit for her post-pregnancy achievements lmao," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

"I kind of like my delusions, they’re cool" - Naomi Osaka's honest admission on big matches

Naomi Osaka hits a forehand at the 2024 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Naomi Osaka, a rising tennis star, took a sabbatical due to pregnancy in 2022. She announced her return to the sport shortly after giving birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023.

Recently, the former World No. 1 talked briefly about her attitude towards marquee matches in an interview with 'The National' ahead of her first-round outing in Abu Dhabi. She claimed that she was so convinced about her skills as a player that her mentality veered into the "delusional" territory.

"I’m the type of person that, even if I play the No. 1 seed, I want myself to win, and I kind of expect myself to win, which is the delusion part," Naomi Osaka said during the interview. "But I try not to make too many excuses. I feel like in some capacity, everyone who has achieved something crazy has been called crazy along the way... I kind of like my delusions, they’re cool.”

Naomi Osaka's impressive performance against Collins on Tuesday did not help her overcome the challenge, leaving her with a few days to prepare for the upcoming WTA 1000 tournament in Qatar, where she will likely be eligible for a wildcard entry.

