Naomi Osaka next tournament: Everything to know about the Japanese's schedule as she gears up for clay swing

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will be seen competing at the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole next week.

Some of the top players on tour such as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Sloane Stephens, and Mirra Andreeva are expected to feature at the Open Calfinances 2024. The event is a part of the WTA 250 series on the women's tour and is held at the Kindarena Sports Complex in Rouen, France.

Osaka returned to the women's tour this year after her maternity leave. She has garnered seven wins from 13 matches so far, including a quarterfinal appearance in the Qatar Open.

The Japanese professional also reached the third round of the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open, where she lost to Caroline Garcia. She is slowly finding her top potential on tour and will be determined to make a deep run in Rouen.

The 26-year-old will compete on clay for the first time in two years. Her last clay court appearance came at the French Open 2022, where she lost to Amanda Anisimova in the first round.

Osaka has struggled to make a significant impact on clay throughout her career. She has a 60% success ratio on the surface and has reached the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open 2019, which is her best result so far. She also reached the quarterfinals at Madrid Open and the Italian Open in 2019.

Naomi Osaka will take on Martina Trevisan in R1 of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole

Naomi Osaka in the BJK Cup Qualifier - Day 1

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will take on Martina Trevisan in the first round of the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0 as they have never faced each other on the main tour.

Osaka was last seen competing in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, representing Japan against Kazakhstan. She squared off against Yulia Putintseva in the first round and outclassed the Kazakh in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6(5).

Osaka guided Japan to a maiden spot in the Billie Jean King Cup finals. Australia, Canada, Germany and Great Britain are among other teams who have also qualified.

Trevisan, meanwhile, has struggled for form this season and was last seen competing in the Miami Open. She registered a first-round exit at the event by losing out to Australian qualifier Storm Hunter. The Italian would hope to present a tough challenge to Osaka in Rouen.

