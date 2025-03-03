Naomi Osaka oozes style in stunning silver dress at MGM Rewards Slam afterparty after match with Andre Agassi, Aryna Sabalenka

Naomi Osaka stole the spotlight at the afterparty of the MGM Rewards Slam in a stunning silver dress that radiated style and charm. The Japanese WTA star is among the most fashionable players on the circuit, and showcased her fashion quotient shortly after playing an exhibition event alongside Aryna Sabalenka, Andre Agassi and Mardy Fish.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, teamed up with Mardy Fish in the exhibition event at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday. The duo lost 8-10 to the pairing of Sabalenka and eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi.

In the afterparty, Osaka donned an elegantly patterned silver dress and accessorized her look with a Fendi Croissant Mini Python Detail Sequin Bag and a pair of gold stilettos. She took to Instagram to share a series of images of her outfit and captioned the post:

“Oh.”

This was the first time Naomi Osaka stepped on to the court after her withdrawal from the 2025 Australian Open last month. The Japanese was looking in good touch in her third-round match against Belinda Bencic and was leading 5-2 in the first set when she called for a medical timeout. The same abdominal injury, which had troubled Osaka at the ASB Classic, resurfaced as she eventually lost the first set against Bencic.

Naomi Osaka overcomes abdominal injury, expected to return to action at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka pose with The Lions Cup after their match at the MGM Rewards Slam. Source: Getty

Having taken a break to fully recover from her abdominal injury, Naomi Osaka will hope to find her groove when she takes the court at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week. The World No. 56 was forced to withdraw from the ASB Classic final and again at the Australian Open, and will hope to make a deep run at Indian Wells.

In an Instagram Story shared on March 3, Osaka confirmed that she will be participating in the season’s first WTA 1000 event, writing:

“Indian Wells we’re otw Bye Vegas”

Screengrab of Naomi Osaka's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @naomiosaka

Interestingly, Osaka’s first-ever Tour title came at Indian Wells in 2018. An up-and-coming player then, she beat the likes of Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep in the earlier rounds before defeating Daria Kasatkina for the title. She had become the tournament’s youngest champion in 10 years and it set her up well for a trophy-laden career.

