Naomi Osaka pulls out of Australian Open 2023

The 2023 Australian Open lost another big name ahead of kick-off, as former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka pulled out of the tournament with immediate effect. A two-time winner at the event, Osaka's participation in Melbourne had remained in doubt for a long time, with the Japanese not taking place in any of the competitions in the lead-up to the opening Slam of the year.

On Sunday, however, suspicions were put to bed by the Australian Open officials, with the tournament's official Twitter handle announcing that Osaka had withdrawn from the 2023 edition.

Naomi Osaka follows the likes of big stars such as Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams, who had earlier announced that they were withdrawing from the Melbourne Major due to injury. Fomer World No. 1 Simona Halep will also not be participating at the Hardcourt Major Down Under as her drug suspension investigation is still pending.

This marks the first time Osaka is missing the Australian Open since 2016, when she made her debut at the event. Since then, the 24-year-old has gone on to win the title in 2019 and 2021. Last year, she came as far as the third round, falling to America's Amanda Anisimova in a tight three-setter.

Naomi Osaka has now missed two of the last three Grand Slam tournaments

Including the 2023 Australian Open, Naomi Osaka has now missed two of the last three Grand Slams, having missed last year's Wimbledon as well. With the Grass Major not offering any ranking points after the WTA's decision to strip the tournament of points due to its ban on Russians and Belarusians, Osaka decided to skip the event, citing an Achilles injury.

The Japanese went on to play at the US Open, however, falling in the very first round. Unseeded at Roland Garros, Osaka was unfortunate enough to draw Danielle Collins in her opener, and lost in straight sets.

Currently No. 47 in the WTA rankings, the four-time Grand Slam champion will take another tumble in the rankings after the end of the Australian Open. In addition to reaching the third round at the Melbourne Major, Osaka had also reached the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set in the lead-up to the Grand Slam.

Up next, Osaka will be defending a big chunk of points only at the Miami Open, where she was the runner-up in 2022. Last year, Osaka fell to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the final.

