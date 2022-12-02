Naomi Osaka reacts to Japan's epic win against Rafael Nadal's Spain in FIFA World Cup

Naomi Osaka celebrated her home nation Japan's surprise victory against soccer powerhouse Spain, the home country of Rafael Nadal, at the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Thursday night. Osaka rejoiced in the team's victory, applauding their efforts, and even posted a hilarious 'Dragon Ball Z' edit of the Japanese team.

Japan beat Spain 2-1 to top their World Cup group and both teams advanced to the next round at the expense of Germany, the home country of the likes of Alexander Zverev, Angelique Kerber, and Jan-Lennard Struff, among others. Osaka took to social media to express her excitement at Japan's success.

Naomi Osaka via Instagram stories.

Earlier, Osaka also reacted to another famous win for Japan at the World Cup, which came against Germany last week. Osaka reacted to Japanese fans' heartwarming gesture of cleaning up the stadium after the match against Germany.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion ended her 2022 tennis season at the Pan Pacific Open in September as an ongoing injury issue forced her to withdraw before the Round of 16. Naomi Osaka had a challenging year, to say the least, playing only 23 matches on tour, winning 14 of them. If the current World No. 42 is unable to win the 2023 Australian Open, her title drought on the WTA tour will extend to two years as she has not won a WTA title since the 2021 Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka's compatriot Kei Nishikori joins in the FIFA World Cup celebrations

Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori (R) at the 2018 US Open - Day 10.

Fellow Japanese tennis superstar Kei Nishikori joined Osaka in expressing pride for the Japanese team at the FIFA World Cup. Nishikori reacted to the team's win against Spain, proudly using an emoji of the country's flag in his post on Twitter.

Nishikori has also struggled with injuries of late. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to a hip injury sustained before the season started and was forced to undergo surgery for the same earlier this year. The 32-year-old last played on tour at the 2021 Citi Open in Washington DC.

Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas also lauded Japan for their World Cup win on Thursday and their fighting spirit above all else. Tsitsipas wished the team well for the rest of the tournament.

"Congratulations #JPN You guys are huge fighters with a big heart. Keep putting in the work, keep dreaming big!" Tsitsipas wrote on Twitter.

