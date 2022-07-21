Naomi Osaka reacts to spotting LeBron James wearing her merchandise

LeBron James was recently spotted wearing a t-shirt featuring Naomi Osaka's logo, sending the Japanese star's fans into a frenzy on social media. The four-time NBA champion, who recently entered into a business partnership with Osaka to start their own media company, was photographed in a Nike tee from the 24-year-old's line of products, one displaying her "N.O." initials in a trippy design.
The four-time Grand Slam champion was elated to see the American legend representing her brand and shared a photo of the same on her social media handles.
"This," Osaka tweeted, along with a fire emoji.
Naomi Osaka splits with coach Wim Fissette
On the tennis front, Naomi Osaka parted ways with her coach Wim Fissette on Wednesday. Fissette, who has coached the 4-time Grand Slam champion to her two most recent Major titles, confirmed the news in an Instagram post, remarking that he was proud to have coached one of the very best players in the world.
Hailing Osaka for inspiring a "whole new generation" to fall in love with tennis and for never backing down from speaking her mind, the Belgian noted that he was happy to have played a part in her incredible tennis journey so far.
"It has been a privilege to coach Naomi since 2019 and see her grow into the Champion she has become. She has inspired a whole new generation to fall in love with the game & to speak up for what they believe in and it’s been incredible to play a part in that journey," Fisette wrote. "Thank you, Naomi Osaka. I wish you all the best and looking forward to my next chapter."
What that means is that the former World No. 1 might have to show up at the WTA1000 National Bank Open in Toronto next month without a proper coach, a situation she would ideally look to rectify before the US Open if possible.
The New York Major represents the last remaining chance for the 24-year-old to win a Slam this year. A titleless run at Flushing Meadows would result in the World No. 40 having her first season without a Grand Slam title to her name since 2017.
A good run in Canada and the upcoming Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati would ensure that Osaka is seeded at the US Open, thereby drastically increasing her chances of getting a good draw in New York.
To help matters, the Japanese has also received a wildcard to the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic to kick off the American hardcourt swing, which should help Osaka considering her recent lack of match practice.