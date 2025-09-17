"Naomi Osaka really wanted to come" - Japan captain Ai Sugiyama reveals reason behind ex-World No. 1's absence from BJK Cup Finals squad

Naomi Osaka will not compete in the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup Finals, and Japan captain Ai Sugiyama recently revealed the reason behind her withdrawal. The Japanese player recently completed her US Open campaign.

Osaka delivered stellar performances at the US Open tournament, reaching the semifinals but falling short of advancing to the finals. In the semifinals, she locked horns with Amanda Anisimova, who registered a 6-7(7), 7-6(3), 6-3 win over the former World No. 1. Shortly after this loss, Osaka withdrew from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, which commenced on September 16 and will conclude on September 21 in China.

Japan's Billie Jean King Cup captain, Sugiyama, recently revealed why the US Open semifinalist withdrew from the event in a conversation with The Tennis Gazette. She stated that Osaka is suffering from an injury and is prioritizing her recovery, even though she wanted to compete.

"Actually, she [Naomi Osaka] got injured. She really wanted to come here to compete. But, she has to recover from the injury first," said Sugiyama.

She further said that Osaka was disappointed with her injury, adding:

"I hope she’s cheering for us. I haven’t talked to her much. She was too disappointed because she got injured. But I’m sure she’s cheering for us."

Osaka recently flaunted a stunning red dress after returning to Japan, following her US Open campaign.

Naomi Osaka shared her thoughts about her performance at the US Open

Naomi Osaka had an incredible US Open campaign, where she bested top-notch players, including Coco Gauff, Karolina Muchova, and more. After being defeated by Amanda Anisimova in the semi-final round, she sat for a post-match press conference, where she spoke about her performance at the tournament.

She revealed she wasn't sad about the upset; it inspired her and pushed her to train better. This also helped increase her self-confidence.

“Honestly, I’m not sad because I feel like I did everything I could. Honestly, it’s inspiring for me because it makes me want to train and try to improve, and hopefully, yes, give my best again and see what happens. But I think I can’t be angry with myself," said Naomi Osaka (as quoted by Punto de Break).

She further revealed that she did not expect to see herself compete in the semifinals.

“Even at my worst, I never played a tournament thinking I was going to lose in the first round. If I participate in a tournament, I want to win. So, I would say going far in the US Open was certainly a boost for my confidence. How well I did in Montreal was also a confidence boost, but the season isn’t over yet. Honestly, I’ve gone a little further than I thought," she added.

Naomi Osaka recently clarified her frustrations about repeated anti-doping tests days after her heartbreaking US Open exit.

