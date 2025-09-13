PICTURES: Naomi Osaka turns up the glamor in stunning red dress on return to Japan ahead of Asian swing

Naomi Osaka enjoyed an impressive 2025 US Open journey, making the semifinals before suffering defeat to American player Amanda Anisimova. The WTA World No. 14 recently shared glimpses of her return to her homeland while adorning a red dress ahead of the Asian swing.Osaka defeated top-notch players, including Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Karolina Muchova, among others, to reach the semifinals at the US Open. Apart from her US Open run, she also delivered notable performances at the 2025 Canadian Open, where she reached the final before losing to Victoria Mboko.Through her recent Instagram post and stories, the elite player shared glimpses of her return to Osaka, Japan. Her second picture featured her looking at a menu displayed outside a restaurant.Screenshots of Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories | Source: IG/naomiosakaThrough her Instagram post, Osaka shared:&quot;Osaka + Osaka&quot; translated via Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her 2025 season, Naomi Osaka won the Open de Saint-Malo tournament, a Challenger Tour WTA 125, after defeating Slovenian player Kaja Juvan in the final round. She concluded her 2025 Wimbledon Championships and Australian Open runs in the third round.Osaka will not be seen in action at the 2025 Korea Open Tennis Championships 2025, which will be held from September 15-21 2025.Naomi Osaka reflects on her current season while highlighting her goals for the upcoming Asian tournamentsNaomi Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 12 - Source: GettyDuring a US Open press conference earlier this month, Osaka shared her thoughts on her current season successes and her goal for the upcoming Asian swing.&quot;I've never played a tournament and thought that I would lose in the first round, you know, like if I enter a tournament, I want to win. So, I would say like getting far in the US Open was definitely a confidence booster. Doing well in Montreal was a confidence booster, but the season's not done yet,&quot; she shared (4:33 onwards)She continued:&quot;I honestly got a little farther than I thought I would. I just wanted to be seeded in slams, but now I don't know what ranking I'm at, but I think I'm kind of getting up there. So, doing well in the Asian swing and then closing off the rest of the year is my goal.&quot;Throughout her notable career, Osaka has won seven WTA singles titles, including two Australian Open titles and two US Open titles.