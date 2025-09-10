"Disappointed with Naomi Osaka promoting a misogynist" - Fans slam Japanese for playing in Garden Cup ft. Nick Kyrgios, Aryna Sabalenka & Tommy Paul

Madison Square Garden is set to host big names like Naomi Osaka, Aryna Sabalenka, Nick Kyrgios, and Tommy Paul in the 12th edition of Garden Cup on December 8. The players will likely pair up for a mixed doubles match, in addition to their singles exhibition matches at the event.

Ad

Over the years, the Garden Cup has been organised to benefit the International Tennis Hall of Fame and has hosted over 23 world No.1 players, including Carlos Alcaraz, Serena Williams, Roger Federer, etc. However, tennis fans were not quite happy to see Kyrgios in the lineup of this edition.

Some fans called out Osaka for supporting Kyrgios, as the duo was also scheduled to play in the US Open mixed doubles event, but the Australian had backed out due to injury. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their disappointment.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"So disappointed with Naomi promoting a misogynist and a bully," posted a fan.

"Amazing how quickly evolve is becoming the most hated agency in tennis, and how hard Naomi is working at tarnishing her legacy by working with NK," another commented.

"Unbelievable that Naomi Osaka is attaching her name with someone like Nick Kyrgios. What a disappointment..." wrote one.

Ad

"Playing for the country is not, but at a show for money is always nice, bravo Naomi Osaka," posted another fan in fury. (translated from Czech)

"One thing for sure, two things for certain...Aryna and Naomi will platform Nick Krygios," stated one.

Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka will likely also lock horns in a Battle of Sexes clash in Hong Kong next year.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka excited for 2025 Garden Cup

Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka will go head-to-head in the singles exhibition match at Madison Square Garden in the upcoming New York winter. They have only faced each other once before this on the pro tour, at the 2018 US Open, where Osaka took the 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory at the Round of 16 encounter.

Ad

Sabalenka, who recently added another US Open title to her bag, expressed her delight at the opportunity of being able to take on Osaka soon and said:

“I love playing in New York so coming back to The Garden at holiday time will be awesome and playing Naomi, who just had such a great US Open, will be really special.” (via NY Post)

Ad

Osaka, too, looked forward to the meeting and said:

“Playing at Madison Square Garden has a special meaning for a tennis player. The history there is unmatched in sports, and I am looking forward to playing Aryna in December.”

The Japanese has withdrawn from the Billie Jean King Cup finals, but will be seen at the China Open next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline