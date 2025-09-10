Naomi Osaka shows off her 'insane behavior' as she returns to the gym just days after US Open heartbreak

Naomi Osaka got back to the grind, taking the gym in the early hours of the morning, days after a heartbreaking US Open exit. Osaka was in for replicating her title-winning Grand Slam feats but faced a defeat from finalist Amanda Anisimova and left the court in the quarterfinals.

Osaka, the first Asian player to achieve a No. 1 ranking in singles, has faced a challenging few years, taking mental health breaks and stepping away from the sport for a pregnancy hiatus. She tried finding her rhythm in 2024, but only reached two quarterfinals. In 2025, the Japanese player won the Challenger Tour WTA 125 Open de Saint-Malo title, her first achievement since the Australian Open in 2021. She also reached the final of the Canadian Open but fell to the home favorite and newcomer Victoria Mboko.

Naomi Osaka produced a promising run at the US Open, trouncing Daria Kasatkina, Coco Gauff, and Karolina Muchova to reach the semifinals, but lost to the finalist Amanda Anisimova in two sets. Not long after, she returned to the grind in the gym, gearing up for the upcoming season. In her Instagram story, Osaka shared the time as '4:50 am' and wrote:

"Insane behaviour but here we are"

Naomi Osaka grinds in the gym; Instagram - @naomiosaka

A day ago, the former No.1 posted a photodump of her time in New York, encompassing a picture of her in action on a wall, a player's guest pass for dining access, the iconic blingy red labubu and headphones, and a couple of mirror selfies. The 27-year-old also posted a picture of Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko's heated on-court moment, showing how the American maturely dealt with it.

Naomi Osaka recently opened up about putting pressure on herself to prove her worth post-motherhood

Osaka at the 2025 US Open - Day 12 - (Source: Getty)

After her quarterfinals win against Karolina Muchova, Naomi Osaka talked about her post-motherhood struggles and how she tends to put more pressure on herself to utilize the time away from her daughter to the most.

"I think the first thing I did after becoming a mom was put pressure on myself. I would always tell myself, if I'm away from my daughter, it has to mean something," she said.

She added that she gained more focus after her baby's birth and, over time, let go of all the expectations.

"But I think I let all of those expectations go and I'm just trying to have fun and play... Not gained anything, but after becoming a mom, I think I'm a lot more focused than I used to be."

Osaka won two Australian Open titles in 2019 and 2021 and two US Open titles in 2018 and 2020.

