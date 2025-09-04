"I'm just trying to have fun" - Naomi Osaka credits daughter Shai for new focus as she reaches US Open SF for first time since becoming a mom

Naomi Osaka revealed that becoming a mother has helped her find greater focus, as she reached her first US Open semifinal since giving birth to her daughter, Shai. The Japanese star will now face Amanda Anisimova for a spot in her third New York final.

On Tuesday, September 3, Osaka faced the 11th seed, Karolina Muchova, in the US Open quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Competing in her deepest run at the tournament since her 2020 triumph, Osaka looked back in title-winning form. She defeated the Czech in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(3), to book her place in the semis.

During her post-match press conference, she was asked about how things have changed since becoming a mother. Osaka opened up about the challenges of balancing motherhood with her career while admitting that in the beginning, she put a lot of pressure on herself.

"I think the first thing I did after becoming a mom was put pressure on myself. I would always tell myself, if I'm away from my daughter, it has to mean something," Naomi Osaka said.

Over time, however, Osaka said she has learned to release those expectations and focus on enjoying her tennis again.

"But I think I let all of those expectations go and I'm just trying to have fun and play. Not gained anything, but after becoming a mom, I think I'm a lot more focused than I used to be," she added.

The 27-year-old welcomed her daughter in July 2023 and stayed away from the tour that year. Since her comeback in 2024, Osaka has steadily climbed the rankings, rising from outside the Top 800 to finishing the season near the Top 50. With more strong performances this year, she has now broken into the Top 25.

Naomi Osaka pleased with her mentality to not falter in crunch moments during US Open QF

During the same press conference, Naomi Osaka opened up about how she was pleased with her mentality to get past Karolina Muchova in the quarterfinal of the 2025 US Open. When asked what she was satisfied with from today's match, Osaka said:

"I think my mentality. I think there was a lot of moments where she broke me or she was really close to getting a really crucial moment or point. And I just tried to play every point like it was the last point of the match and thankfully it worked out."

Looking ahead to her semifinal clash with Amanda Anisimova, Osaka admitted that her second serve will be key, acknowledging the American’s reputation as one of the best returners on tour.

This will be the third battle between Osaka and Anisimova on the tour. The American leads their head-to-head 2-0, but the two-time US Open champion will be looking to change that in the coming days.

