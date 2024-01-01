Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae reflected on the year gone by. He posted a picture with his Emmy award while also mentioning his other accomplishments. Cordae also thanked Osaka for giving birth to their baby daughter Shai.

Taking to Instagram, Cordae listed the achievements that he accomplished this year.

He mentioned that from the place where he belongs, people don't win Emmy awards. Cordae mentioned that this has been his most successful year yet as his streams increased, he did an arena tour, released three songs and also released his own sneakers.

Where I’m from niggas don’t win Emmys ! This year has quietly been my most successful thus far. The streams increased 30% this year, Did a arena tour w my dawg Nate, dropped 3 songs ppl loved, released my own sneaker!" wrote Cordae.

Cordae was also grateful for having a healthy daughter as he thanked Osaka for giving birth to their daughter Shai.

"and above all else my daughter is healthy and happy! (thank you @naomiosaka lol). Still building brick by brick, one step at a time. Popping out next year ! The Crossroads !" he wrote.

Osaka posted a response to this, welcoming him.

Source- Cordae's Instagram handle

Cordae won the Children's and Family Emmy award for providing music to the series "We the People" in the category Outstanding Short Form Program. The show had Michelle and Barack Obama as executive producers.

Osaka and Cordae's relationship came into the spotlight in 2019 when they attended an L.A. Clippers game together. They have been together ever since. In 2023, they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Shai.

Naomi Osaka back after maternity break

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Brisbane International

The Japanese is back on the court after being out for 15 months as she was expecting her first child. Naomi Osaka played her first match after her return at the 2024 Brisbane International.

She was drawn against Tamara Koroatsch of Germany. Osaka won in straight sets, hitting 36 winners and five aces in the match.

In the second round, the four-time Grand Slam winner will face former Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova. The Czech leads their head-to-head 3-2, winning their previous match at the 2020 Brisbane International.

The former World No. 1 will soon be in action at the 2024 Australian Open. It is a familiar hunting ground for Osaka as she has won twice at Melbourne Park in 2019 and 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline