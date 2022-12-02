Naomi Osaka reveals the No. 1 item on her wishlist, the best gift she has ever received and more

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka revealed that buying the Overwatch 2 video game is the number one thing on her wishlist this year.

Osaka, who has not played professionally on the tour since her withdrawal from the Pan Pacific Open, is a big fan of video games. In an interview with Elle, she stated that she was excited to get her hands on Overwatch 2 and could not wait to play the game during her off-season.

"The number one thing on my wish list this year would have to be Overwatch 2. I can’t wait to play a ton during the off-season," she told Elle.

The four-time Grand Slam winner also revealed that she would buy a self-care kit if she was given the choice to buy anything under $50 as she believed that it was important to take care of your skin.

"KINLÒ’s Self-Care Kit. It’s a great reminder to take some time for yourself and give your skin the TLC it deserves. It includes hydrating and soothing products like the Hydrating Facial Oil and Golden Mist, along with the Golden Renewal Candle which has the most relaxing aroma. I love lighting it to set the tone for some mindfulness and self-care after a long day," Naomi Osaka stated.

When asked about the best gift she has ever received, the former US Open champion said that she prefers any gift as long as it is heartfelt and sincere.

"Anything heartfelt. I love when a gift feels really sincere, and you can tell that someone put thought into it," she added.

Speaking about gifts, she stated that gift cards make for ideal last-minute gifts as they are easy to find and can be customized.

"Gift cards are a great last-minute gift! I love that they are easy to find and customize. My go-to gift cards are usually spa treatments or someone’s favorite restaurant," she said.

"I always value the holiday season as a time where things slow down and family can come together” - Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka reacts during the second set against Danielle Collins at the 2022 US Open

In the same interview, Naomi Osaka said she looks forward to spending time with her family during the holiday season as her tennis schedule is pretty hectic.

“My schedule can get pretty hectic, so I always value the holiday season as a time where things slow down and family can come together. It’s so important to take time to reset and share quality time with loved ones. It grounds me no matter how crazy life can get,” said Osaka.

The 25-year-old also spoke about her love for giving gifts to loved ones and revealed 'crystals' as her preferred choice of gifts for the holiday season.

“I love searching for the perfect gift for each of my loved ones. Seeing the smile on people’s faces when they open a gift that you’ve picked out specifically for them is priceless. I love crystals, and they make for great gifts," she said.

