Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae reacts to her latest photoshoot displaying her new collection with Nike

Naomi Osaka recently unveiled her latest collection with Nike. The series of images later garnered admiration from fans but especially caught the eye of renowned rapper and her boyfriend Cordae.

Osaka, one of the most marketable athletes, has collaborated with the brand since April 2019. The sportswear giant raced past competitors such as Adidas and Uniqlo in the bidding war and signed the deal with Osaka.

The deal is reportedly part of a whopping $10 million per year deal. Moreover, the 26-year-old officially wore the Nike gear for the first time at the 2019 Stuttgart Grand Prix.

Osaka posted a series of images on Instagram where she can be seen endorsing Nike's latest collection. The Japanese tennis pro exuded elegance in two stylish outfits: a black short-sleeve top and high-waisted breakaway shorts, and a white cropped tank top with a high-waisted woven skirt that was complemented by a cardigan.

Cordae, meanwhile, lavished praise on her girlfriend as he dropped his reaction in the comments section.

"F L Y" which means stylish in colloquial terms.

The former World No. 1 was away from the sport since October 2022 on account of her pregnancy and marked her comeback this year at the Brisbane International. Osaka and her boyfriend Cordae welcomed their daughter Shai in July 2023.

"Appreciating the moment that I'm in now"- Naomi Osaka aims to remain steadfast despite setbacks

2022 Miami Open - Day 8

The former World No. 1 revealed in an interview with The Guardian that she remains steadfast despite numerous setbacks this season. She revealed that watching other mothers (women in tennis) return to the court made her appreciate the moment she is living in.

"I'm the type of person who wants things to happen quickly, but I'm just understanding that tennis has come such a long way and these are the best players in the world. And also, watching other mothers and how their returns have unfolded and just appreciating the moment that I'm in now," Osaka said.

Osaka revealed later that her communication and way or dealing with emotions have changed for the better.

"I definitely would have done the tennis player thing, which is not talk to anybody, been in an extremely dark hole. Now I try to openly communicate how I feel."

Osaka is still in search of a deep run after her return to the sport. She was eliminated in the second round of the Brisbane International after her comeback. Moreover, the four-time Grand Slam winner was eliminated in the first round at the Australian Open, the Open de Rouen, and the Abu Dhabi Open.

Her best performance came at the Italian Open this season where she reached the fourth round but was knocked out by Zheng Qinwen. Osaka will look to win her fifth major at the Roland Garros which is underway.

