Naomi Osaka is preparing for a blockbuster meeting with Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open. Now, with just one day to go (May 29), the Japanese tennis player’s boyfriend Cordae, too, has confirmed his presence in Paris.

Following a close contest with Lucia Bronzetti in the opening round that ended in a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win, Osaka has advanced to the second round of the French Open for the first time in three years. The former World No. 1 missed last year’s event due to pregnancy, and suffered a first-round loss to Amanda Anisimova in 2022.

Back with renewed hope, the four-time Grand Slam champion now faces the toughest challenge on red dirt in three-time champion Iga Swiatek. The Pole has booked her place in the Round of 64 with a resounding 6-1, 6-2 victory over Leolia Jeanjean.

Trending

Naomi Osaka, who would be hoping for some extra support ahead of the highly anticipated clash at the French Open, may find it in her boyfriend Cordae, who is in Paris according to his social media updates. The rapper recently shared a picture of the city, confirming his presence.

Osaka's boyfriend on Instagram

Osaka and Cordae have been together since 2019, and in July 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Shai.

The rapper also occasionally attends the former World No. 1’s matches to show his support. Notably, he was present at the 2020 US Open when Naomi Osaka won her third Grand Slam. He also watched his girlfriend live at this year’s BNP Paribas Open.

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend Cordae's daughter Shai is with them at French Open 2024

Osaka (third from right) and boyfriend Cordae (far right) pictured at 2020 US Open (Image Source: Getty)

Naomi Osaka, who was away from her and Cordae’s baby daughter earlier this year, thanks to her peripatetic lifestyle, said that she is delighted to have Shai by her side at the French Open.

"Being away from her was really tough but I called her every day. I saw how well she was doing and I saw how happy she was, so that made me happy too," Osaka said in her pre-tournament press conference.

She also revealed that Shai walked for the first time during their stay in Paris.

"Yesterday she walked for the first time, so I was really happy about that,” she said. “And we're going to practice some more when I get back.”

The first-time mother added that watching her 10-month-old grow up has been “surreal.”

"But yeah, it's really cool to have her here and just to see how much she's grown and how many things she's doing differently. It's kind of surreal," Osaka added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback