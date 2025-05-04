Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou sends message to Japanese after incredible Saint-Malo Open win

Naomi Osaka's coach Patrick Mouratoglou sent her a congratulatory message following her win at the WTA 125K in Saint-Malo. This was the Japanese's maiden title on clay and also her first title since returning to tennis after welcoming her daughter.

Osaka's return to tennis didn't go as she would have wanted, and she struggled to produce the high-quality tennis that the fans had come to expect from her. With injuries hampering her start of the 2025 season, the Japanese expected to turn things around at the Madrid Open, where she kicked off the European clay swing. However, she suffered a shocking opening-round exit to Lucia Bronzetti.

She then decided to enter a WTA 125K event to find her rhythm, and her decision has benefited her severely as Naomi Osaka won her first title on clay by defeating Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5. The Former World No. 1 shared a celebratory picture on her Instagram and expressed gratitude over this much-needed triumph.

"Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst. That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful."

Osaka's coach Patrick Mourataglou commented under her post to congratulate her.

"I am so proud of you! 🏆," the French coach wrote.

Patrick Mouratoglou's comments.

Interestingly, the French coach had recently revealed what motivated him to join Osaka's team.

"I'm very motivated because I feel her motivation to come back and to do great things again" - Patrick Mouratoglou on becoming Naomi Osaka's coach

Patrick Mouratoglou and Naomi Osaka - Source: Getty \2023 French Open - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Patrick Mouratoglou recently said Naomi Osaka's motivation to return to the upper echelons of tennis motivated him to work with the Japanese and help her towards her goal.

"I'm very motivated because I feel her motivation to come back and to do great things again. When we started, I think she was going through a difficult period—we all know the story she went through—and then she had a baby. I think she started quite well because she reached the fourth round in the first tournament—it was in China. Then her abs broke, she had to pull out, then two months off," he told Tennis Channel's YouTube channel (2:50).

Naomi Osaka is slated to continue her clay swing at the Italian Open in Rome next.

