Naomi Osaka's ex-boyfriend Cordae shows off his bling in celebrity appearance at Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Netflix Live Event

Naomi Osaka's ex-boyfriend Cordae was spotted attending Canelo Alvarez's super middleweight championship defense against Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 13). The rapper was joined by fellow hip-hop icon Joey Bada$$ at the Zuffa Boxing event, which was ultimately won by the challenger Crawford via unanimous decision.

Ad

In a fight streamed worldwide on Netflix and billed as "Once In A Lifetime", Crawford punched above his weight to beat Alvarez 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113 to become the undisputed super-middleweight champion of the world. The bout was attended by various celebrities, including Mike Tyson, Mark Wahlberg, Charlie Sheen, and Jason Statham.

Cordae, who dated Naomi Osaka for nearly six years before the duo went their separate ways this January, was also among the crowd at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The three-time Grammy nominee later took to his Instagram handle on Sunday to post a picture of the fight, followed by a selfie of him and East Coast rapper Joey Bada$$. In the latter photo, the 28-year-old was wearing cool shades, gold earrings, and a heavy gold chain.

Ad

Trending

"Camera's dingy but it's all good," Naomi Osaka's ex-boyfriend Cordae wrote in the caption of his first Instagram story.

Via Cordae Instagram stories

The Maryland-born hip-hop artist first started dating the then-World No. 1 Osaka in 2019. The two seemingly hit it off at a Los Angeles Clippers game at the Staples Center, following which the former became a staunch supporter of the Japanese star. Their relationship eventually blossomed into something special in 2023, when the four-time Major winner announced that she was expecting their first child together.

Ad

Cordae, formally known as Cordae Amari Brooks, and Naomi Osaka shocked the tennis world at the beginning of the year by announcing their split. That said, they remain on amicable terms and will co-parent their two-year-old daughter, Shai.

Just like Naomi Osaka, Cordae has also stood up for Black Lives Matter movement

Naomi Oaka and Cordae separated in January 2025 | Image Source: Getty

During her 2020 US Open-winning campaign, Naomi Osaka took affirmative action in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement by paying homage to seven Black people who had fallen victim to police brutality, which included George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice.

Ad

Around the same time, Cordae was also rallying support for the movement through his work. The rapper was even arrested at a protest for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in July 2020. Yet, he had already been impactful by then with his contributions, having sung the lyrics to his hit track "Can't Breathe" during a protest two months prior.

"All my people shot damn this shots distracting, My n****s get so abused - apology overdue, And please expose the truth, To the world with a global view," Naomi Osaka's then-boyfriend Cordae sang in front of a megaphone at a BLM rally in 2020.

Osaka, meanwhile, recently enjoyed a return to form at the 2025 US Open, where she reached the semifinals against all odds. By virtue of her run in New York, the 27-year-old rose to 14th in the WTA rankings and will be eager for a top 10 push as the season reaches its last leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline