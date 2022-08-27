Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | 2022 US Open, Round 1

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will begin her 2022 US Open campaign on Tuesday with a blockbuster first-round clash against 19th seed and home favorite Danielle Collins.

Having made the Miami final in April, Osaka's season took a turn for the worse. She had a forgettable clay season, suffering early exits in Madrid and the French Open. Her problems were compounded by an Achilles injury, which kept her out of the grass swing.

The four-time Major winner returned to action at the Silicon Valley Classic but was shown the door by Coco Gauff in the second round. Following a mid-match retirement in the first round of the Canadian Open, the World No. 44 exited Cincinnati in the opening round.

Osaka has thus arrived in New York on a three-match losing streak and will be itching to get back to winning ways.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is playing in the final Grand Slam of the season — the US Open, scheduled to be held at Flushing Meadows, Queen's, New York from August 30-September 11. It is one of the two hardcourt Majors of the year, with the other being the Australian Open.

The Japanese has tasted tremendous success at this Slam, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2020.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Danielle Collins in action at the 2022 French Open

Naomi Osaka's opponent, the 19th-ranked Danielle Collins, had the biggest moment of her career earlier this year when she finished as the runner-up to Ashleigh Barty at the Australian Open.

However, injuries reared their ugly heads soon after, preventing the 28-year-old from building on that sterling performance.

Collins was able to participate in just seven events post her Melbourne success, with her run to the quarterfinals of the Miami Open standing out.

The American hasn't been able to play since losing in the first round of Lausanne in July. Having had to sit out the entire US Open Series so far, she will arrive in New York with zero momentum.

However, Collins will bank on home support when she takes on Osaka to help bring the best out of her. The World No. 19 can be hard to stop when she is feeling healthy. An attack-minded player, she likes to take the ball on the rise, a tactic that has given her two tour-level titles.

With Osaka struggling at the moment, Collins will hope to bring her aggressive game to the fore to notch up her first win over the Japanese in four career meetings.

US Open Tennis @usopen Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.



We'll wait. Find a better pair of Grand Slam R1 matches than these.We'll wait. https://t.co/9VkhSn9ZTi

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins match schedule

The Osaka vs Collins first-round clash will be the first match of the evening session on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

Date: August 30, 2022 (US, Canada & UK); August 31, 2022 (Central Europe, Australia & India)

Time: 7 pm local time/ 11.00 pm GMT/ 1 am CET/ 4.30 am IST

Naomi Osaka vs Danielle Collins streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Osaka take on Collins live on their respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPN++.

Canada - TSN and RDS.

United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland - Amazon Prime Video.

Australia - Fox Sports & SBS.

Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports.

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport.

China - Iqiyi & CCTV.

Europe - Eurosport.

Japan - WOWOW.

Latin and Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean - ESPN International.

India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.

Edited by Anirudh