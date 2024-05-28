Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | French Open 2024, R2

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka and two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek will clash in a blockbuster second-round showdown at the 2024 French Open on Wednesday, May 29.

Osaka secured a 6-1, 4-6, 7-5 win over Lucia Bronzetti to begin her campaign on a positive note in Paris. It marked her first win at the venue since the 2021 edition. It was also her fifth win of the year on clay, the most matches she has won on the surface since she tallied nine victories in 2019.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is participating in the season's second Grand Slam, the French Open. This is her first appearance at the venue since losing to Amanda Anisimova in the first round two years ago.

Trending

Osaka has reached the third round of the French Open thrice in her career, in 2016, 2018, and 2019, her best showing at the tournament. She has an 8-5 record at the venue, including her first-round win this year.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open. (Photo: Getty)

Osaka's second-round opponent is World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who commenced her title defense with a routine 6-1, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean. The Pole has won the French Open thrice so far, including the last two years in a row.

Swiatek has an impressive 29-2 record in Paris after her latest victory. She's on a 13-match winning streak at the moment, having won titles in Madrid and Rome before the French Open. She's aiming to become the third player, after Monica Seles and Justine Henin, to win the tournament three consecutive times.

Osaka and Swiatek have faced off twice before, with each player having a win over the other. The former won their first encounter at the 2019 Canadian Open, while the latter triumphed in the final of the 2022 Miami Open.

Naomi Osaka vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

The two will contest the third match of the day on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday, May 29.

Date: May 29, 2024.

Time: Approx. 4:00 p.m. local time (CEST), 3:00 p.m. BST, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 7:30 p.m. IST.

Naomi Osaka vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Fans can watch Osaka and Swiatek go toe-to-toe live on the following channels and sites:

USA - NBC, Peacock, Tennis Channel, and Bally Sports

UK - Eurosport, Discovery+

India - Sony Ten

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

Japan - WOWOW

Europe (excluding France) - Eurosport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback