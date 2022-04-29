Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022

Naomi Osaka kicks off her claycourt season at the Madrid Open where she will square off against Anastasia Potapova in the first round on Friday.

The Japanese star has won 10 out of 13 matches this year. She reached the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 before pulling out due to fitness issues. Osaka then suffered a third-round exit at the Australian Open at the hands of Amanda Anisimova.

The 24-year-old was eliminated by Veronika Kudermetova in the second round of the Indian Wells Open but impressed in Miami as she reached the final of the tournament.

Osaka will face Potapova for the first time in her career.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is competing at the Madrid Open. The women's event at Madrid was first held in 2009 and has been played every year since then (apart from 2020 due to COVID-19). The men's event started in 2002.

The venue for the Madrid Open is Caja Magica, which consists of three courts - the Estadio Manolo Santana, the Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and the Estadio 3.

Several big names have competed at the Madrid Open over the years, with Petra Kvitova having won the tournament on three occasions. Serena Williams and Simona Halep have both won the competition twice.

Last year, Aryna Sabalenka triumphed in Madrid, beating Ashleigh Barty 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 in the final.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Naomi Osaka will face Anastasia Potapova in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Potapova recently won her first WTA title at the Istanbul Open, beating Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The young Russian qualified for the main draw of the Madrid Open by beating Daria Saville and Kristina Mladenovic.

Potapova has won eight out of 15 matches this season.

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova match schedule

The first-round match between Osaka and Potapova is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm local time at the Estadio Manolo Santana on Friday.

Naomi Osaka vs Anastasia Potapova streaming details

Viewers from the US, UK, Canada and Australia can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can watch Osaka take on Potapova on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch live action on DAZN.

Australia: Australian fans can watch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala