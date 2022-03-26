Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming and TV channels | Miami Open 2022

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will lock horns with the 74th-ranked Karolina Muchova on Saturday for a place in the fourth round of the Miami Open 2022.

Osaka has so far been dominant this week at the Hard Rock Stadium. The four-time Grand Slam champion has dropped just 12 games en route to the third round. Having started her campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 hammering of Astra Sharma, she pummeled three-time Major winner Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-3 in the second round in what was her best performance of the year.

The Japanese player will now aim to keep the momentum going against Muchova on Saturday.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is playing at the 2022 Miami Open in Florida, USA. It is the third WTA 1000 event of the year and is considered one of the most prestigious tournaments on the calendar.

The Japanese had a 58% winning percentage in Miami heading into this year's tournament, with her best performance being a quarter-final finish in 2021.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Karolina Muchova in action at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Osaka's opponent, Karolina Muchova, had a fabulous 2021 season before an abdominal muscle injury put her out of action for nearly seven months. The Czech reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Madrid and Wimbledon to climb to a career-high No. 19 ranking.

However, her injury woes stalled her progress post the Championships. The 25-year-old played her last match of the year at the US Open in the first round before returning to action in Miami this week.

Muchova hit the ground running on her return and has already posted a couple of impressive wins on her way to the third round. She edged Tereza Martincova 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) in her opener and followed it up with a 6-4, 7-6 (3) upset of 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

Muchova will now look to put Osaka in a spot of bother with her intelligent game. The two have split their two meetings 1-1 so far, with the Czech winning their most recent showdown last year in Madrid in three sets.

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova match schedule

Osaka and Muchova will play the third match of the day session at the Stadium, which is the tournament's main court. The match is expected to start around 3.30 pm local time.

Match timing: Approx 3:30 pm EST / 7:30 pm GMT / 1:00 am IST.

Date: 26 March 2022 (USA, UK & Canada), 27 March 2022 (India)

Naomi Osaka vs Karolina Muchova streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

