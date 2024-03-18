Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Miami Open 2024, R1

Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka will begin her campaign at the 2024 Miami Open against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Osaka suffered some early losses at the start of her comeback earlier this year but has played a lot better in recent weeks. She reached her first quarterfinal of the season at the Qatar Open, a WTA 1000 event.

Osaka then made it to the third round of the recently concluded Indian Wells Open. She even scored her first win over a top 20 player this year as she defeated Liudmila Samsonova in the second round. She lost to Elise Mertens in the third round after that.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is competing in the Miami Open, which is the second tournament of the coveted "Sunshine Double". The first leg of this journey was the Indian Wells Open.

Osaka has fared well in her previous couple of appearances at the Miami Open. She reached the quarterfinals in 2022 and then advanced to the final the following year, which she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

World No. 51 Elisabetta Cocciaretto will be Osaka's first round opponent in Miami. The Italian bowed out of the Indian Wells Open in the first round itself as she lost to Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-2.

Cocciaretto then dropped down a level to participate in the Challenger event in Charleston. It turned out to be a great decision as she went on to win the title. She defeated Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-2 in the final to lay her hands on the winner's trophy.

This will be the first meeting between Osaka and Cocciaretto. The latter has never made it past the first round of the Miami Open thus far. She also has just three main draw wins to her name at the WTA 1000 level.

Naomi Osaka vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto match schedule

Their first round match will take place on either Tuesday or Wednesday. More details will be known once the day's schedule is out.

Date: March 19/20, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Naomi Osaka vs Elisebetta Cocciaretto streaming details

Viewers can follow Osaka's match live on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

