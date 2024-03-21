Naomi Osaka's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel, and schedule | Miami Open 2024, R2

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka will take on 15th seed Elina Svitolina in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open on Friday.

Osaka made a triumphant return at the venue with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round. This was her first appearance here since losing the 2022 final to Iga Swiatek.

Osaka will now aim to better her result from the Indian Wells Open, where she made it to the third round. While she missed out on a potential fourth-round duel against Coco Gauff there, fate has them on a collision course once again in the fourth round here as well.

Where is Naomi Osaka playing?

Osaka is participating in the Miami Open, the final hardcourt WTA 1000 event before the start of the clay season. The aforementioned runner-up finish remains her best result at the venue to date.

Who is Naomi Osaka playing against?

Elina Svitolina at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Former top 10 player Elina Svitolina will be Osaka's second round opponent. The two are familiar rivals as they've played six times in the past and each player has three wins over the other. This will be their first meeting in over five years.

Osaka scored a comfortable 6-4, 6-1 win over Svitolina in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open en route to winning the title. The two have also contested a match in Miami back in 2018, which was won by the Ukrainian.

As one of the seeded players in Miami, Svitolina received a first-round bye. A semifinal showing back in 2021 is her best performance at the venue. She has amassed a 10-4 record for the season so far, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the ASB Classic.

Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina match schedule

They'll contest their second round match on Friday, though the exact time will be known once the schedule is out.

Date: March 22, 2024.

Time: TBA.

Naomi Osaka vs Elina Svitolina streaming details

Viewers can follow Osaka's match live on the following channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France

Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Tennis Channel - India

Live streaming will also be available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline